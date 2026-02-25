IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

India face a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai. Will Sanju Samson replace the struggling Abhishek Sharma? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addresses the left-hander dilemma and potential playing XI changes following India's heavy defeat to South Africa.

Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma? Photo: ANI
Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma? Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 25, 2026 18:25:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

IND vs ZIM: India’s heavy 76-run defeat on the hands of South Africa has left the latter’s team room in turmoil. The defending champions will be playing a high, stakes Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. 

The question of where the top order went wrong has been made to a boiling point already. India’s dismal Net-Run Rate of 3.80 means that their only chance of making the semi-finals is by winning big in Chennai.

What worries the team management most is that most of the top three batsmen are left-handers who have had trouble facing off, spinners. Especially Abhishek Sharma, who has not been able to score a lot, scoring a mere 15 runs in four games. In addressing a packed press conference on Wednesday, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged that small changes in the game plan are being considered.

You Might Be Interested In

“There can be changes. Obviously, we discuss these things because the two openers and the number three are left-handed, and the opposition has an off-spinner. Personally, I don’t think that is a problem, but since we lost three games and lost a wicket in the first over, any team would think about it,” Kotak said.

Speculation regarding Sanju Samson’s inclusion intensified after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was seen in an extended net session with the middle-order specialists on Tuesday. While Samson offers a right-handed solution to break the left-arm monotony at the top, Kotak was quick to downplay the significance of training drills.

“Normally, Abhishek does not start batting in the nets; he usually bats second. As far as Sanju is concerned, he would normally bat if we have the time because he is the third opener. He bats in different slots, and sometimes he wants to do specific drills, so that is not an indication,” Kotak explained.

Despite the ambiguity, the coach made it clear that the management is not blind to the lack of momentum. “We are thinking and will see how it goes. We never decide the team too early, and it is not fair to reveal our plans so far in advance. But yes, there will definitely be discussions,” he added.

As Chepauk prepares for a spin-friendly contest, the choice between sticking with the aggressive Abhishek Sharma or drafting in the experienced Sanju Samson remains the defining puzzle for Suryakumar Yadav’s men.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 6:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIndia vs Zimbabwesanju samsonSitanshu Kotakt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Told To Quit T20 Cricket To Save Career- Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes A Sharp Jibe On Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest, Calls It ‘Anti-India Naked Congress’

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

QUICK LINKS