IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma ? India Coach Breaks Silence Ahead Of Crucial Super 8 Clash

IND vs ZIM: India’s heavy 76-run defeat on the hands of South Africa has left the latter’s team room in turmoil. The defending champions will be playing a high, stakes Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The question of where the top order went wrong has been made to a boiling point already. India’s dismal Net-Run Rate of 3.80 means that their only chance of making the semi-finals is by winning big in Chennai.

“There can be changes. Obviously, we discuss these things because the two openers and the number three are left-handed, and the opposition has an off-spinner. Personally, I don’t think that is a problem, but since we lost three games and lost a wicket in the first over, any team would think about it,” Kotak said.

Speculation regarding Sanju Samson’s inclusion intensified after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was seen in an extended net session with the middle-order specialists on Tuesday. While Samson offers a right-handed solution to break the left-arm monotony at the top, Kotak was quick to downplay the significance of training drills.

“Normally, Abhishek does not start batting in the nets; he usually bats second. As far as Sanju is concerned, he would normally bat if we have the time because he is the third opener. He bats in different slots, and sometimes he wants to do specific drills, so that is not an indication,” Kotak explained.

Despite the ambiguity, the coach made it clear that the management is not blind to the lack of momentum. “We are thinking and will see how it goes. We never decide the team too early, and it is not fair to reveal our plans so far in advance. But yes, there will definitely be discussions,” he added.

As Chepauk prepares for a spin-friendly contest, the choice between sticking with the aggressive Abhishek Sharma or drafting in the experienced Sanju Samson remains the defining puzzle for Suryakumar Yadav’s men.