India Crash Out Of AFC Women’s Asian Cup After 3-1 Loss To Chinese Taipei

The Indian women’s football team ended their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 journey on a down note as they finished without a win and a point after a 3-1 loss against Chinese Taipei at the Western Sydney Stadium on Tuesday, 10 March. Although they played with a lot of heart in their last Group C game, the “Blue Tigresses” unfortunately fell victim to their defensive errors and a bit of bad luck which led to their elimination from the tournament.

Currently placed 67th in the FIFA rankings, India came into the match with a lot of energy as a win was the only way to keep their quarter-final hopes alive, although very thin. However, 40th ranked Chinese Taipei got the lead in the 12th minute when Su Yu-hsuan took advantage of a defensive mistake by Sanju.

India kept fighting and Manisha Kalyan was the main force behind the attacks. Earlier in the half, Manisha had a shot from quite a distance that went off the crossbar but she was the player who eventually put the scores level for India in the 39th minute. Her free-kick from a great distance was quite daring and without the defense realizing it, the ball went in, bringing new energy to the Indian team.