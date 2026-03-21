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Home > Sports News > BCCI Confirms Team India’s First Series After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Set to Face…

BCCI Confirms Team India’s First Series After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Set to Face…

BCCI has announced Team India’s tour of Ireland for a two-match T20I series in Belfast on June 26 and 28, 2026. Following their T20 World Cup title defense and IPL 2026, the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad will face an Irish side in transition after Paul Stirling resigned as T20I captain.

Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 21, 2026 10:43:44 IST

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BCCI Confirms Team India’s First Series After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Set to Face…

After retaining the title of T20 World Cup champions recently, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will tour Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June, scheduled to take place soon after the end of IPL 2026. In a media release on Saturday (March 21), BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India), announced a two-match series schedule, which is set to take place in Belfast, Ireland. 

The first match is scheduled to take place on June 26, while the second game will take place on the 28th of the same month.

Check out the announcement here:

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“Team India (Senior Men) will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June 2026.

Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India’s return to Belfast for the first time since 2007,” the release said. 

Full Schedule

1st T20I – v India, 26 June, Stormont, Belfast

2nd T20I – v India, 28 June, Stormont, Belfast

India, after hosting Afghanistan for a single Test and a three-match ODI series concluding on June 20, will travel to England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1 to 19.

In the last seven years, India has visited Ireland three times, attracting large audiences at Malahide near Dublin. 

Ireland Seeks New T20I Skipper

After Paul Stirling stepped down as captain, Ireland are yet to announce a new captain for the format. With an eye on the qualification of 2028 T20 World Cup, the Irish might finalise a name soon.

Ireland endured a challenging campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, finishing fourth in Group B with three points, registering one win, one no-result, and two defeats in the tournament held across India and Sri Lanka.

“While I will be stepping away from the T20 captaincy, I remain fully committed to the Ireland team and will continue in my role as ODI captain. I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself and making the strongest possible contribution on the field,” Stirling said. 

Also Read: After Jason Gillespie, Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Faces Fresh ‘Allegations’ From India’s World Cup-Winning Coach!

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Tags: BCCI newsBelfast CricketIND vs IRE T20I ScheduleIndia tour of Ireland 2026suryakumar yadav

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