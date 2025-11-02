India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

The exciting India vs Australia T20 series in 2025 showcases sponsors who are significant in the sport. Not just sponsors, but those who contribute to supporting the teams and the competition with commercial involvement. Here is a quick overview of the relevant sponsors this season.

BKT: Title Sponsor

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), an established player in the off-highway tyre category, is the title sponsor for the Men’s ODI and T20 International series between India and Australia in 2025. Thus, the series is officially titled the BKT Tyres Men’s T20 International Series. BKT’s sponsorship showcases their presence as a global brand and engagement in sport while demonstrating their commitment to ‘Growing Together’. Cricket Australia and BKT anticipate significant crowds and fan engagement in the 2025 series.

Apollo Tyres: Indian Team Official Sponsor

Apollo Tyres became India’s official team sponsor from September 2025. The principal team’s logo appears on the India jersey against Australia as a primary sponsor replacing Dream 11, who withdrew out of sponsorship due to new government regulation restricting real-money gaming as part of 2025 funding for their brand through sport. Apollo Tyres is the new leading commercial partner and it will provide new visibility in this cricket season.

Other Key Sponsors

Other sponsors for India’s cricket team are Adidas (kit sponsor), IDFC FIRST Bank (title sponsor), and SBI Life as an official partner. These sponsors provide cash to conduct team or association activities, develop cricket, and create fan engagement activities inside and outside of the stadium. Cricket Australia also sells virtual sponsorships and advertising space, which have been in high demand in lead-up to this series, and also reflects the larger popularity of the tournament.

Why Sponsors Matter

Sponsors are key. They come with the financial muscle to support activities related to international cricket and give players access to are facilities. They also provide a means of advertising to millions of cricket fans merchandising, and engaging campaigns. For the series in 2025 between India and Australia, sponsors like BKT, and Apollo Tyres provide added value to the brand(s), as both sponsors are supportive of the sport back in their own respective countries, thus internationalizing the sport and increasing cricket’s relevant popularity.

In conclusion, this T20 series is founded on sponsorships that provide strong financial support, while also delivering compelling opportunities for fans in India and Australia.

Sponsorship information is based on official announcements and promotional tie-ups. Brand associations may change as new deals are finalized or updated before the tournament.

