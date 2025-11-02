LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

The India vs Australia T20 2025 series has attracted top global sponsors, with major brands investing heavily in partnerships, merchandise, and digital promotions ahead of the high-stakes matches.

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 15:40:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

The exciting India vs Australia T20 series in 2025 showcases sponsors who are significant in the sport. Not just sponsors, but those who contribute to supporting the teams and the competition with commercial involvement. Here is a quick overview of the relevant sponsors this season.

BKT: Title Sponsor

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), an established player in the off-highway tyre category, is the title sponsor for the Men’s ODI and T20 International series between India and Australia in 2025. Thus, the series is officially titled the BKT Tyres Men’s T20 International Series. BKT’s sponsorship showcases their presence as a global brand and engagement in sport while demonstrating their commitment to ‘Growing Together’. Cricket Australia and BKT anticipate significant crowds and fan engagement in the 2025 series.

Apollo Tyres: Indian Team Official Sponsor

Apollo Tyres became India’s official team sponsor from September 2025. The principal team’s logo appears on the India jersey against Australia as a primary sponsor replacing Dream 11, who withdrew out of sponsorship due to new government regulation restricting real-money gaming as part of 2025 funding for their brand through sport. Apollo Tyres is the new leading commercial partner and it will provide new visibility in this cricket season.

Other Key Sponsors

Other sponsors for India’s cricket team are Adidas (kit sponsor), IDFC FIRST Bank (title sponsor), and SBI Life as an official partner. These sponsors provide cash to conduct team or association activities, develop cricket, and create fan engagement activities inside and outside of the stadium. Cricket Australia also sells virtual sponsorships and advertising space, which have been in high demand in lead-up to this series, and also reflects the larger popularity of the tournament. 

Why Sponsors Matter

Sponsors are key. They come with the financial muscle to support activities related to international cricket and give players access to are facilities. They also provide a means of advertising to millions of cricket fans merchandising, and engaging campaigns. For the series in 2025 between India and Australia, sponsors like BKT, and Apollo Tyres provide added value to the brand(s), as both sponsors are supportive of the sport back in their own respective countries, thus internationalizing the sport and increasing cricket’s relevant popularity. 

In conclusion, this T20 series is founded on sponsorships that provide strong financial support, while also delivering compelling opportunities for fans in India and Australia. 

Sponsorship information is based on official announcements and promotional tie-ups. Brand associations may change as new deals are finalized or updated before the tournament.

Also Read: How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 3:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cricket brandsCricket newscricket sponsorsIndia vs Australia T20 2025sports marketingT20 2025 partnershipsT20 sponsorshipst20 world cupworld-cup

RELATED News

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React to IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

Is Jemimah Rodrigues A Catholic Or Protestant? How A Religious Controversy Put The Star Cricketer In The Bad Spotlight

IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

LATEST NEWS

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils ₹233 Crore Projects In Meghalaya, Calls Northeast India a “Land-Linked Powerhouse”

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The $ 50,000 Feud That Keeps The Internet Buzzing

How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Teaser of Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill’s Kargil War Drama Honouring Indian Air Force Heroes

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

New US Travel Rules 2025: Documents, Entry Requirements & Key Changes

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game
India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game
India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game
India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

QUICK LINKS