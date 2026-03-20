IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei Chuck Norris bcci Al Aqsa Mosque bangladesh-cricket goldman-sachs latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

Lucknow Super Giants face controversy after Sanjiv Goenka’s cryptic post sparks speculation around Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2026.

Sanjiv Goenka Viral Tweet related to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul (Image Credits:X)
Sanjiv Goenka Viral Tweet related to Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 20, 2026 19:54:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

Lucknow Super Giants are in a bit of trouble just a few days before the commencement of IPL 2026, as their team owner, Sanjiv Goenka, made a cryptic social media post, which indirectly brought the team into the spotlight. The post has led to rumours about the existence of differences among the members of the team, with fans relating it to Captain Rishabh Pant and even former captain KL Rahul.

On March 19, Goenka’s statement, which was intended to glorify performance over effort, read: I don’t judge people by the time they spend behind the desk without producing, but by the results they come up with. Output is the only truthful metric. Although no one was specifically pointed out, the time and mood were such that the post did not go unnoticed, and a great discussion was unleashed among fans and experts.

Many supporters started reading between the lines, some even seeing the statement as a warning to Pant and the team management. At the same time, others linked it with Rahul, remembering the well-publicised confrontation between him and Goenka during IPL 2024. That event not only brought to light the issues of team leadership and pressures but also the dynamics within the franchise. Though Rahul has since left and joined the Delhi Capitals, the memory of that incident still stirs up speculation. As IPL 2026 approaches, the duo of Pant and head coach Justin Langer is under intense pressure. Despite a promising start, the team had a dismal season in 2025, ending up in the seventh position, and they are still eagerly waiting to win their first IPL title.

LSG to Face DC in their Opening Game

Changes in the squad frequently over the last two seasons have also played a part in reducing the team’s balance and consistency. LSG are set to kick off their season on April 1st with a match against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium located in Lucknow. Alongside unveiling a new jersey, a fresh look, and an overhauled team, the franchise is looking to make a fresh start. Nevertheless, getting success this season will require solid leadership, well-laid plans, and efforts that are up to the mark consistently. This is a chance of a lifetime for Pant in particular, as IPL 2026 is a platform for him to quieten the sceptics and take the team to that long-awaited victory.

Also Read: IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DCiplIPL 2026kl rahulLSGrishabh pantSanjiv Goenka

RELATED News

Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims

PSL 2026 in Doubt? Bangladesh Players’ Participation on Hold as BCB Seeks Govt. Clearance Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

Madrid E-Prix 2026: Formula E Returns to Spain — Full Schedule, Race Timings, Where to Watch, Weather And Key Details Inside

BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future

Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs OFC Live Match

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

Chuck Norris’ Death Cause Revealed? Hollywood Icon Dies At 86 After Getting Hospitalised For Medical Emergency

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, UK Condemn Iran Attacks On Vessels

Ready For Eid 2026? Check Out Chand Mubarak Greetings With Heartfelt Wishes, Shayari, Messages & Festive Vibes To Celebrate Joyful Night

‘Had We Said YES To Iran…’ Sri Lanka Reveals They Declined Landing Of Two US Warplanes At Civilian Airport Armed With Anti-Ship Missiles

‘Get Out’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Faces Angry Protests, Heckled And Booed At Lakemba Mosque During Eid Prayers Over Israel Stance

Why Has Al-Aqsa Mosque Been Closed For Eid Prayers? Hundreds Gather Outside Jerusalem’s Holy Site, Tear Gas Fired As Worshippers Clash With Police

Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency? Rakesh Bedi Dismisses ‘Propaganda’ Claims Around Dhurandhar 2 Says ‘I Don’t Believe In Politics, I Believe In Cinema’

JPSC Food Safety Officer Result 2026: Check Selection List, Steps To Download Result

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 23- 29: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash
IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash
IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash
IPL 2026: Rift in LSG Camp? Sanjiv Goenka’s Cryptic Message Fuels Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul Buzz Before Delhi Capitals Clash

QUICK LINKS