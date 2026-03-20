LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar donald trump Chennaiyin FC ohio can iran use dirty bomb latest world news Air India Dubai flights update Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja returns to Rajasthan Royals after 17 years for IPL 2026, strengthening the squad alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in a revamped lineup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Image Credits:X)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 20, 2026 19:22:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

Indian cricket legend and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is returning to Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), which means he will be playing for the Jaipur-based team again after 17 years. The 36-year-old player from Jamnagar, Gujarat, started IPL with the Royals in 2008 and was an integral part of their first title-winning team under the captaincy of Shane Warne. Jadeja has become a part of the Rajasthan Royals from the Chennai Super Kings through one of the most talked-about trade deals, in which Sanju Samson and Sam Curran also changed their teams. Ravindra Jadeja has already started training at the Royal camp in Jaipur, doing heavy practice with his teammates.

The net session was a small proof of his good form when he was bowling to India’s lead opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sharing the video on their X handle, the franchise posted that Jaiswal hit a big six off Jadeja and what the all-rounder did was funny. “This guy has come here to practice the room, ” was his line. The video has been liked and shared by fans and cricket lovers very quickly.

Rajasthan Royals Schedule

In IPL 2026, Jaiswal is going to be opening the innings with the talented 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Since Sanju Samson is heading to CSK, Jaiswal will be the main man to carry the batting load of RR and consequently be the face of the Riyan Parag-led side’s batting efforts. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be the opening act at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on March 30. The second game against Gujarat Giants is a home fixture at Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4.

Matches number three and four for them are in Guwahati at venues against the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7 and 9, respectively. The return of Jadeja means that the Rajasthan Royals have secured a very experienced all-rounder whose leadership and playing skills are likely to offer them both a firm base and a potent weapon as they look to make a good run in the new IPL season.

Also Read: PSL 2026 in Doubt? Bangladesh Players’ Participation on Hold as BCB Seeks Govt. Clearance Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iplIPL 2026rajasthan royalsRavindra JadejaRRyashasvi jaiswal

RELATED News

SA vs NZ: Connor Esterhuizen, Bowlers Help South Africa Beat New Zealand By 19 Runs To Level Series 2-2

PSL 2026: Why Lahore and Karachi Are Named As Host Cities As Matches Will Be Held Without Fans Behind Closed-Doors? Explained

PSL 2026: No Fans! Matches to Take Place Behind Closed Doors As West-Asia Tensions Force PCB To Take Big Decision

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Set To Sign Dasun Shanaka As Sam Curran’s Replacement In Upcoming Edition | Report

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Application Process, Fee, Eligibility Details

Mumbai Shocker: 20 Muslim Men Allegedly Assault 4 Teenagers After Minor Dispute Over Autorickshaw Queue In Malad East Escalates Into Mob Assault

When Is Ram Navami 2026? Check Exact Date, Tithi Timings, Madhyahna Muhurat And Why There’s Confusion This Year

Off Campus Release Date Announced: When Will Prime Video’s College Romance Drama Based On Elle Kennedy Books Stream Online?

OJEE 2026 Registration Date Extended: Check New Deadline, Apply Link

Iran Warns Of Massive Retaliation After Donald Trump’s Threat To Reopen Strait of Hormuz In 48 Hours: ‘Will Destroy Oil Facilities In Irreversible Manner’

CTET February 2026 Result: How to Check Scorecard at ctet.nic.in

‘Not Your Dad’s Vehicle’: Rapido Faces Heat After Delhi Driver’s Phone Call With Anti-Muslim Remark Goes Viral During Eid; Netizens Call It ‘Discriminatory’

DDA JE Civil, Patwari Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List at dda.gov.in

IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral
IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral
IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral
IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS