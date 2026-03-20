IPL 2026: ‘Room Mein Practice Kiya Hai!’ — Ravindra Jadeja’s Epic Reaction as Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Huge Six in RR Nets Goes Viral

Indian cricket legend and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is returning to Rajasthan Royals for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), which means he will be playing for the Jaipur-based team again after 17 years. The 36-year-old player from Jamnagar, Gujarat, started IPL with the Royals in 2008 and was an integral part of their first title-winning team under the captaincy of Shane Warne. Jadeja has become a part of the Rajasthan Royals from the Chennai Super Kings through one of the most talked-about trade deals, in which Sanju Samson and Sam Curran also changed their teams. Ravindra Jadeja has already started training at the Royal camp in Jaipur, doing heavy practice with his teammates.

The net session was a small proof of his good form when he was bowling to India’s lead opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sharing the video on their X handle, the franchise posted that Jaiswal hit a big six off Jadeja and what the all-rounder did was funny. “This guy has come here to practice the room, ” was his line. The video has been liked and shared by fans and cricket lovers very quickly.

Rajasthan Royals Schedule

In IPL 2026, Jaiswal is going to be opening the innings with the talented 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Since Sanju Samson is heading to CSK, Jaiswal will be the main man to carry the batting load of RR and consequently be the face of the Riyan Parag-led side’s batting efforts. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be the opening act at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on March 30. The second game against Gujarat Giants is a home fixture at Narendra Modi Stadium on April 4.

Matches number three and four for them are in Guwahati at venues against the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7 and 9, respectively. The return of Jadeja means that the Rajasthan Royals have secured a very experienced all-rounder whose leadership and playing skills are likely to offer them both a firm base and a potent weapon as they look to make a good run in the new IPL season.

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