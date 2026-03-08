LIVE TV
IPL 2026: 'Rohit Sharma Is…' – Ayush Mhatre's Remark Sparks Reactions Among CSK Fans

IPL 2026: ‘Rohit Sharma Is…’ – Ayush Mhatre’s Remark Sparks Reactions Among CSK Fans

Ayush Mhatre joined the elite list with Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw and Yash Dhull to lead the side to U19 World Cup triumph.

Rohit Sharma and Ayush Mhtare. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Rohit Sharma and Ayush Mhtare. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published: March 8, 2026 17:58:25 IST
Published: March 8, 2026 17:58:25 IST

IPL 2026: ‘Rohit Sharma Is…’ – Ayush Mhatre’s Remark Sparks Reactions Among CSK Fans

The U19 World Cup-winning captain and Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhtare has expressed his desire to bat along side Rohit Sharma. I have not batted with Rohit (Sharma) Bhai. I want to bat with him,” the young batter explained with a big smile.

Mhatre has played a total of 13 T20s, 7 List A matches and 13 First-Class games. He has also featured in the Indian Premier League for CSK in 7 matches scoring 240 runs with an individual best of 94. 

The right-handed batter joined the elite list with Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, Prithvi Shaw and Yash Dhull to lead the side to U19 World Cup win. India posted 411/9 in 50 overs against England in Harare in the final. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a record-tumbling 175 off 80 while Mhatre who batted at number three chipped in with 53 off 51. 

India eventually bundled out England for 311 to win the match by 100 runs. 

Later, speaking exclusively to NewsX, Ayush Mhatre’s childhood coach, Prashant Shetty, praised the team’s outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations to Team India and all the players. It was a remarkable campaign. We remained unbeaten, dominated consistently, and truly deserved to win the title. I am extremely happy and proud of the boys,” he said.

“Regarding IPL and the glamour that comes with it, especially with Chennai Super Kings, I wasn’t too worried. His family values are very strong. I only spoke to his father once, and we were confident that distractions wouldn’t creep in. Everything happened very quickly — as soon as the news came, he had to join the team. After that, there were no distractions at all. Cricket has always been his priority, and we didn’t need to remind him much,” he had further said. 

The IPL schedule is yet to be announced but the cash-rich league is slated to begin on March 28 and will run till May 31. 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 5:58 PM IST
IPL 2026: ‘Rohit Sharma Is…’ – Ayush Mhatre’s Remark Sparks Reactions Among CSK Fans

QUICK LINKS