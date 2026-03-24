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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC

IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket cleared Eshan Malinga to join Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2026, boosting their bowling attack amid Pat Cummins’ absence. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga still await fitness clearance and NOC before joining their respective teams.

Eshan Malinga picked up 13 wickets for SRH in seven games in IPL 2025. Image Credit X/@SunRisers
Eshan Malinga picked up 13 wickets for SRH in seven games in IPL 2025. Image Credit X/@SunRisers

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 24, 2026 09:30:32 IST

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IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC

Finally, there is a player being declared fit to join and not unfit to be ruled out of the Indian Premier League. Such has been the last few days that players being ruled out of the IPL 2026 have grabbed all the headlines. The Kolkata Knight Riders are the prime example of how their chances of performing well in the season have dwindled even before a single ball is bowled. 

Eshan Malinga, the right-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, has been given the fitness clearance from the national board to join the IPL. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, after missing out on their skipper and leader of the bowling attack, Pat Cummins, would be delighted with this development. With an explosive batting lineup, their bowling has been under the scanner since the last season. Malinga, playing only seven games in the season, impressed many as he picked up 13 wickets while going at an economy of less than nine runs per over. 

Sri Lanka Cricket clears Eshan Malinga

Eshan Malinga has been cleared by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to play in the 19th edition of the IPL. It is important to note that Malinga will report to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s training camp on Tuesday, March 24. Kamindu Mendis, who has also received the No Objection Certificate (NOC), will travel to Hyderabad alongside Malinga. The two Sri Lankan bowlers are expected to play a crucial role in SRH’s bowling attack till skipper Pat Cummins returns to action.

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Pathirana, Hasarana, and Thushara await clearance

Matheesha Pathirana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Nuwan Thushara still await fitness clearance from the board. Neither Hasaranga nor Pathirana has had the chance to attend the mandated fitness tests, causing the delay in their arrival to the Indian Premier League. 

Pathirana is part of a long-unavailable list of KKR’s fast bowlers. The three-time champions had to release Mustafizur Rahman due to tensions in Bangladesh. Their star Indian pacer, Harshit Rana, picked up an injury in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games, ruling him out of the season. Aakash Deep, too, has now been ruled out of the season with an injury. With Pathirana’s delayed arrival, KKR is looking at reserves to make their fast bowling unit for the first few games.

Pat Cummins to arrive for IPL on March 24

According to a Cricbuzz report, Pat Cummins, the usual skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will travel to Bengaluru on March 24. On March 28, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play the season’s first match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the reigning champions. 

Ishan Kishan, the stand-in captain, will attend the captain’s meeting in Mumbai on March 25, according to SRH. The ten captains will meet with the IPL and broadcasters, starting with a photo shoot at 12 p.m. and concluding with a meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 4:30 to 6 P.M.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘No Practice On Matchdays To No Open Nets…’: BCCI Issues Fresh Directives For Upcoming Season – Report

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Tags: Eshan MalingaIPL 2026KKRLSGMatheesha PathiranaPat CumminsSRHSri LankaSri Lanka cricketSunrisers HyderabadWanindu Hasaranga

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IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC

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IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC
IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC
IPL 2026: Not Matheesha Pathirana or Wanindu Hasaranga, But This Sri Lankan Pacer Receives Fitness Clearance From SLC
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