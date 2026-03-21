IPL 2026: Take 1 Crore And Leave! Ex KKR and India Batter Slams PBKS Star Lockie Ferguson For Missing Start Of Tournament

IPL 2026: The Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp has been hit with a significant selection headache before the IPL 2026 season has even found its rhythm. New Zealand’s tearaway quick, Lockie Ferguson, has confirmed he will miss the first seven league matches of the tournament. While the 34-year-old’s reasons are deeply personal—choosing to stay in Auckland to spend time with his wife and newborn child—the decision has sparked a fiery debate.

Addressing the press after being adjudged Player of the Match in the third T20I vs South Africa, Ferguson was very straightforward about his priorities. He highlighted that it was really important for him to be there for his family during these first days of parenthood, and only then he would fly to India for the rest of the season.

“Just had a wee son; trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I’ll have a few weeks off after this before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter,” Ferguson said on Thursday.

Aakash Chopra’s Blistering Critique

While it is absolutely fine to make “family first” stance, ex-India opener & famous commentator Aakash Chopra refuses to go along with the story. On his YouTube channel, he voiced a very harsh review of the IPL that doubted the reliability of professional obligations in such a very competitive environment.

“I’m thinking about Lockie Ferguson. Actually, that’s a serious one. Is he injured… I don’t know. Is he injured or not? What I read is he is not available for seven matches. He said, ‘I want to spend some time with family’,” Chopra said.

“He was picked at base price, right? Bought for 2 crores. He is playing for his team, playing for New Zealand, and then he’ll take a break. He’ll go home and spend time with family. It’s not a bad thing. Again, don’t judge anyone. You should never judge anyone. I love spending time with my family. If someone tells me to take a holiday, I say, ‘I’ll take it; I’m going to sit at home.’ I love my family. Whether it’s kids, parents, or my wife… spending time with everyone. I love doing that. But if you’ve made a commitment and you’re leaving seven matches just for that in the IPL, then teams will have to realise that this isn’t right,” he added.

Chopra’s primary concern lies with the competitive disadvantage this creates for the franchise. He argued that by the time a key overseas asset like Ferguson arrives, the momentum of the tournament—and PBKS’s playoff aspirations—might already be beyond repair.

“Because you’ll come after seven matches, take 1 crore on a pro-rata basis, and leave. What’s the point? Your team’s season might already be ruined by then,” he added.

A History of Absences

Ferguson is familiar with the IPL scene as he has played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past. Nonetheless, his last minute decision to pull out from the first half of the season has rekindled the debate about availability of overseas players. For a side like Punjab, who have regularly found it hard to be consistent in the past, not only one of their leading fast bowlers who can deliver 150 kmph would be a great loss to their tactical planning.

The onus is now on the PBKS management. They have to decide whether they should wait for the Kiwi player or find a replacement player who can stay through the entire demanding season.

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