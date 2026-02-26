IPL 2026: Thala Magic Incoming? Internet Erupts After MS Dhoni’s Practice Video Surfaces

MS Dhoni has begun training for the IPL 2026 season, and a video of his net session has quickly gone viral on social media. The clip shows Dhoni batting with full focus and intensity, giving fans a glimpse of his preparation for the upcoming tournament. His return to practice mode has created a wave of excitement, with supporters sharing the video widely and expressing their happiness at seeing him back in action.

Dhoni, known for his calm leadership and finishing ability, had a relatively quiet IPL season last year with Chennai Super Kings. CSK endured a difficult campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table after winning just four of their 14 matches. With the bat, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. His highest score was 30 not out. He also stepped in as captain during parts of the season when Ruturaj Gaikwad was unavailable due to injury.

After a disappointing 2025 season, fans are hopeful that Dhoni can bounce back strongly in 2026. Many are eager to see the return of the aggressive “Finisher” who has won countless games for CSK over the years. The sight of him timing the ball cleanly in the nets has raised expectations that he still has plenty to offer.

At the same time, there has been discussion about Dhoni’s future with CSK, especially after the franchise brought in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson through a trade. While this has sparked debate about team combinations, Dhoni’s experience and legacy remain unmatched.

Over his IPL career, Dhoni has been one of the league’s most consistent performers. He has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries. His highest score remains 84 not out.

“Whenever you played against him, you knew the game was never over until he was out!” 😮‍💨 Cricket greats celebrate MS Dhoni, one of the newest inductees in the ICC Hall of Fame 🤩 📝: https://t.co/oV8mFaBfze pic.twitter.com/118LvCP71Z — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2025

Fans reacted emotionally to the training video. Some described it as “pure goosebumps,” while others said it felt like the “heart of IPL” was beating again. Messages like “Thala is back” flooded social media. As teams begin preparations for the new season, Dhoni’s commitment to training shows that he is determined to give his best once again.

