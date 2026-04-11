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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surged to the top of IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings after a blistering 78 off 26 in RR vs RCB. The Rajasthan Royals youngster overtook Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Dhruv Jurel and Virat Kohli feature in the updated top 10 list.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi climbed to the top of the Orange Cap rankings after his 78-run knock against RCB. Image Credit ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi climbed to the top of the Orange Cap rankings after his 78-run knock against RCB. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: April 11, 2026 00:47:49 IST

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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi climbed to the top of the Orange Cap standings. The 15-year-old scored 78 runs in only 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium. In his high-striking knock, Sooryavanshi hit eight fours and seven sixes. Striking at 300, Sooryavanshi was named the player of the match for his strong performance against RCB. Sooryavanshi is followed on the list by teammates, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. While Jaiswal failed to make a big score against RCB, Jurel top-scored in the win for Royals. The wicketkeeper batter sealed the chase with an unbeaten knock of 81 runs in 43 balls to climb to the third spot on the Orange Cap standings. 

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Position

Player

You Might Be Interested In

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

4

200

266.66

50.00

78

2

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

4

183

163.39

91.50

77*

3

Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals

4

176

181.44

58.66

81*

4

Sameer Rizvi

Delhi Capitals

3

160

161.61

80.00

90

5

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders

4

155

158.16

51.66

52

6

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

3

145

147.95

48.33

62

7

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

3

142

200.00

71.00

63

8

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

3

129

179.16

64.50

69*

9

Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

3

125

201.61

41.66

61

10

Ajinya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders

4

124

155.00

41.33

67

RR vs RCB: Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal at Orange Cap list 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shine in the Indian Premier League. The 15-year-old created headlines with his whirlwind knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Scoring 78 runs in only 26 balls, the left-handed batter overtook his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the Orange Cap list. He reached his fifty in only 15 balls and made the joint-fastest fifty of the season. There are no rewards for guessing whose record he has matched. Believe it or not, Sooryavanshi had scored a 15-ball fifty as well earlier in the season against Chennai Super Kings.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position

Player

Team

Matches

Wickets

Economy

Average

Best Bowling Figures

1

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals

4

9

8.76

12.66

4/41

2

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans

3

6

10.33

20.66

3/29

3

Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans

3

5

7.08

17.00

3/17

4

Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals

3

5

7.28

17.00

3/27

5

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals

4

5

8.23

21.40

2/19

6

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Punjab Kings

3

5

9.00

14.40

3/34

7

Nandre Burger

Rajasthan Royals

4

5

9.00

21.60

2/21

8

Prince Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants

3

5

9.18

20.20

2/20

9

Jacob Duffy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

2

5

10.00

16.00

3/22

10

Vaibhav Arora

Kolkata Knight Riders

4

5

11.41

27.40

2/38

11

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings

3

5

11.43

24.40

2/27

Who has taken the most wickets in IPL 2026?

Ravi Bishnoi leads the charts for taking the most wickets in IPL 2026. The leg-spinner has picked up nine wickets in four games for the Rajasthan Royals. 

Who has scored the most runs in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has scored 200 runs so far for the Rajasthan Royals, while batting at a strike rate of 266.66.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet

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Tags: Dhruv JurelHeinrich Klaasenhome-hero-pos-10IPL 2026IPL statsIPL top scorersOrange Cap listOrange Cap standingsPurple Caprajasthan royalsRajat PatidarRavi BishnoiRR vs RCBVaibhav Sooryavanshiyashasvi jaiswal

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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings
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