IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryanvashi Dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal to Claim Orange Cap After RR vs RCB — Check Top 10 Latest Standings

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi climbed to the top of the Orange Cap standings. The 15-year-old scored 78 runs in only 26 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Barsapara Stadium. In his high-striking knock, Sooryavanshi hit eight fours and seven sixes. Striking at 300, Sooryavanshi was named the player of the match for his strong performance against RCB. Sooryavanshi is followed on the list by teammates, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. While Jaiswal failed to make a big score against RCB, Jurel top-scored in the win for Royals. The wicketkeeper batter sealed the chase with an unbeaten knock of 81 runs in 43 balls to climb to the third spot on the Orange Cap standings.

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

RR vs RCB: Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi dethrones Yashasvi Jaiswal at Orange Cap list

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shine in the Indian Premier League. The 15-year-old created headlines with his whirlwind knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Scoring 78 runs in only 26 balls, the left-handed batter overtook his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the Orange Cap list. He reached his fifty in only 15 balls and made the joint-fastest fifty of the season. There are no rewards for guessing whose record he has matched. Believe it or not, Sooryavanshi had scored a 15-ball fifty as well earlier in the season against Chennai Super Kings.

Most Wickets in IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Position Player Team Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bowling Figures 1 Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 4 9 8.76 12.66 4/41 2 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 3 6 10.33 20.66 3/29 3 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 3 5 7.08 17.00 3/17 4 Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals 3 5 7.28 17.00 3/27 5 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 4 5 8.23 21.40 2/19 6 Vijaykumar Vyshak Punjab Kings 3 5 9.00 14.40 3/34 7 Nandre Burger Rajasthan Royals 4 5 9.00 21.60 2/21 8 Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 3 5 9.18 20.20 2/20 9 Jacob Duffy Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 5 10.00 16.00 3/22 10 Vaibhav Arora Kolkata Knight Riders 4 5 11.41 27.40 2/38 11 Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 3 5 11.43 24.40 2/27

Who has taken the most wickets in IPL 2026?

Ravi Bishnoi leads the charts for taking the most wickets in IPL 2026. The leg-spinner has picked up nine wickets in four games for the Rajasthan Royals.

Who has scored the most runs in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has scored 200 runs so far for the Rajasthan Royals, while batting at a strike rate of 266.66.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet