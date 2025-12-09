IPL Auction 2026: Will RCB Finally Get It Right? Top Bowlers Bengaluru May Target To End Death-Over Woes

The Indian Premier League may be a batter’s playground, but history shows that the teams having stronger bowling attacks have lifted more titles. The old saying, “Batters win matches, but bowlers win tournaments,” continues to ring true. And perhaps this is why Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), despite their galaxy of batting superstars, have managed to win the trophy only once.

A deeper look into their IPL campaigns reveals a consistent pattern – a powerful batting order overshadowed by a fragile, often under-resourced bowling unit.

How Bowling Failures Shaped RCB’s Struggles in IPL

In 2012, RCB finished fifth and ended up as the most expensive bowling side with an economy of 8.36. They also ranked 8th out of nine teams in wickets taken, managing just 89 scalps. Pacers Vinay Kumar and Harshal Patel both leaked runs at economies above eight.

Also Read: Most Valuable IPL Teams In 2025 Revealed: Full List Out As IPL Brand Value Drops Sharply

A year later, RCB once again ended at fifth place, and this time they were the second-most expensive bowling attack with an economy of 8.09. Their bowling relied heavily on overseas specialist Ravi Rampaul, while Vinay Kumar and RP Singh were the other key pacers.

In 2019, RCB finished last. They were the third-most expensive attack in the league with an economy of 8.95 and recorded the second-highest strike rate, underlining their inability to take wickets regularly.

When Bowling Strength Lifted RCB’s IPL Campaigns

The 2016 season stood out, largely due to Yuzvendra Chahal’s brilliance. He picked 21 wickets at a superb strike rate of 21. Overseas bowlers Shane Watson and Chris Jordan added value, with Watson boasting a strike rate of 16.9. Collectively, the unit achieved the second-best strike rate (18.81) that year.

In 2021, RCB’s bowling once again shone. Their economy of 8.04 was among the best, and they recorded the lowest strike rate (17.86). Harshal Patel was sensational, claiming 32 wickets at a strike rate of 10.5, while Chahal played another crucial supporting role.

RCB Auction Missteps: Letting Go of Their Best Bowlers

Alongside performance issues, RCB’s auction decisions have often backfired. Harshal Patel and Chahal, two standout match-winners, were released. In 2023, Harshal was let go along with key spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The most baffling move came in 2022, when RCB released Chahal ahead of the auction, disregarding his long-term value.

For years, RCB have invested heavily in batting talent while failing to build a long-term bowling core.

RCB Auction Targets: Bowlers Who Can Fix Their Death-Over Woes

Anrich Nortje

The South African speedster remains one of the world’s most fearsome T20 quicks, known for express pace and death-over control.

Despite retaining Josh Hazlewood, RCB requires a world-class operator who can withstand pressure at the Chinnaswamy, a venue notorious for high scores. Nortje brings raw pace and valuable experience.

IPL Career: 48 matches | 69 wickets @ 27.16 | Economy: 9.07 | Best: 3/33

Nortje is in the INR 2 crore highest base price bracket, and several franchises will target him. With a limited purse, RCB may struggle to land him without overpaying.

Ravi Bishnoi

A world-class wrist-spinner is priceless in T20 cricket, and Bishnoi remains among India’s finest young leg-spinners.

He offers attacking options in the middle overs and enhances wicket-taking depth, something RCB has lacked for years. His high-retention history indicates the faith teams place in him.

IPL Career: 77 matches | 72 wickets @ 31.07 | Economy: 8.22 | Best: 3/24

With a maximum Indian base price of INR 2 crore, RCB must carefully assess whether they can allocate such funds while balancing other squad needs.

Mark Wood

Mark Wood consistently bowls at speeds above 150 kmph but has often been hampered by injuries. After missing months due to an injury sustained while playing for England, he is expected to be available for the IPL 2026 auction.

With the pace department already boosted by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, adding Wood would give RCB a lethal overseas pairing. His pace is unmatched, and RCB could lead the bidding race.

Gurnoor Brar

A promising Indian pacer, Gurnoor Brar has impressed in domestic cricket with his accuracy and ability to swing the ball both ways.

Brar fits RCB’s need for a reliable Indian fast bowler to support Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His Ranji Trophy outings and recent India A performances showcase his consistency across phases.

Aakash Madhwal

With reports suggesting Rajasthan Royals may release him, Aakash Madhwal offers an intriguing opportunity.

Though his IPL 2025 numbers were modest, 4 wickets for 166 runs in four games with an economy above 11, his yorkers and hit-the-deck style remain assets.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2026: Complete List Of 350 Players With Base Prices – Capped, Uncapped, Indian & International Stars