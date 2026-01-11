Karnataka vs Mumbai Live Streaming-Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 1st Quarterfinal: Date, Time & Venue and Details

Karnataka and Mumbai will locks horns with each other in the quarter-final fixture in Bengaluru on Monday. Both the sides are coming into the match on the back of some good wins. While Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal have been in good touch, for Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan have made headlines.

Mumbai though lost a bit of momentum after they suffered a 1-run defeat against Punjab.

When to watch Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?

The Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Monday, January 12 at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?

The Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match, SQUADS:

Mumbai: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Shashank Attarde, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand, Ishan Mulchandani

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar L, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Sharath BR, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, Vidyadhar Patil

