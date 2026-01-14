LIVE TV
Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Match LIVE

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Live: The two sides will battle it out against each other in all important quarter-final match. The winner of this fixture will move ahead into the semi-final.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 14, 2026 17:56:47 IST

Karnataka and Vidarbha will lock horns in all important semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in Bengaluru on Thursday. While Karnataka defeated Mumbai in the quarter-final of the tournament while Vidarbha made it to semis beating Delhi by a good margin. All eyes would be on Devdutt Padikkal who has been in an incredible touch with the bat and will look to continue that.

When is the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match is on January 15 (Thursday).

What time will the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match start?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).



Where will the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match be played?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.

How can I watch the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match?

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will be live on Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on Jiostar app.



SQUADS:

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Sharath BR, Shreesha Achar, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar

Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Yash Kadam, Rohit Binkar(w), Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Parth Rekhade, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Bhosle, Dipesh Parwani

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 5:56 PM IST
