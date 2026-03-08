Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: When, Where And How to All England Open 2026 Live on TV And Online

India’s top badminton player, Lakshya Sen, will be given yet another opportunity to mark history as he meets Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in the final of the All England Championships on Sunday, March 8, in Birmingham.

Lakshya booked his berth in the final after beating Canada’s Victor Lai in the semifinal on Saturday, March 7. If he wins the final, it will be the end of India’s 25-year drought for the coveted championship.

Nevertheless, the final could be a tall order for Lakshya Sen. His rival’s name is Lin Chun Yi, and the Taiwanese badminton player is not only better head-to-head but has also won the 4 encounters they have had so far. Their last match was the quarterfinals at the India Open 2026, where, following a thrilling battle, the Taiwanese shuttler emerged victorious over Sen, with the scores of 17, 21, 21, 13, 21, 18.

Moreover, Chun Yi is the one who has been imposing his will throughout the tournament as he barely beat the very efficient second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21, 14, 18, 21, 21, 16 in a 78-minute contest at the semifinals. Besides these, he also took down a few other big names on the way to the final, such as Jonatan Christieand Christo Popov.

In fact, winning the All England Championships final for Lakshya Sen, his name will stand among the star Indian greats, whether he wins or not. The three Indians to have lifted the coveted All England Open title are Prakash Padukone, Pullela Gopichand, and now the 20, who would become just the third Indian to have won that title.

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Streaming Details:

When is the Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final Match?

The All England Open 2026 Men’s Singles final match between Lakshya Sen and Lin Chun-Yi will take place on March 8, Sunday. The match will not start before 5:20 PM IST, but the timing depends on the conclusion of previous match so it may get postponed.

Where will Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final Match Take Place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi match will be held at the Utility Arena in Birmingham in United Kingdom.

Where to Watch Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 Final Match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi, All England Open 2026 final match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website in India.

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Head-to-Head:

Matches Played – 4

Lakshya Sen Wins – 0

Lin Chun-Yi – 4

