LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

The results highlight the intense competitiveness at the top of the Western Conference, with the Lakers maintaining strong momentum behind standout performances from LeBron James and Luka Dončić, while rivals Oklahoma City and San Antonio continue to face pressure despite mixed outcomes.

(Image Credit - X)
(Image Credit - X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 7, 2026 13:00:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

The Lakers extended their winning streak to three games as James and Dončić each scored 30 points in the Big Easy, keeping pressure on Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

You Might Be Interested In

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to three games after LeBron James and Luka Dončić each scored 30 points in a 111–103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in the Big Easy win. The duo combined for 60 points as the Lakers closed the game with a strong late surge, keeping pressure on Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City and San Antonio.
Despite entering the night with an 8–30 record, the Pelicans threatened an upset after taking an 86–79 lead at the end of the third quarter. However, James sparked a turnaround by hitting two three-pointers during a 9–0 run to open the fourth quarter, before Dončić added eight points to seal the win for Lakers.

LeBron James Shines

LeBron James, 41, delivered a commanding all-around performance, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block. Luka Dončić also scored 30 points, adding 10 assists and two rebounds.
Despite the loss, Trey Murphy led the Pelicans with a superb 42-point outing. Zion Williamson contributed 15 points, while Derik Queen added 10, as they were the only other New Orleans players to reach double figures.

You Might Be Interested In

Lakers Stand 3rd in the Western conference of NBA

The Lakers sit third in the Western Conference with a 23–11 record, trailing conference leaders Oklahoma City (30–7) and second-placed San Antonio, who slipped to 25–11 following a dramatic 106–105 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama returned from a knee injury sustained on New Year’s Eve and scored 30 points off the bench, but his comeback was overshadowed by frustration as Memphis mounted a late rally to steal the victory.

San Antonio exploded out of the gates, with Julian Champagnie pouring in 15 first-quarter points—including four three-pointers—as the Spurs raced to a 31–21 lead. Memphis responded by narrowly winning the second quarter 25–23 and then dominating the third with 36 points to take an 82–81 advantage into the final period. The Grizzlies extended their lead early in the fourth when Cam Spencer scored six straight points to make it 88–81, their largest margin of the night. However, the Spurs fought back to go ahead 105–101 before Spencer struck again, scoring five unanswered points to seal a thrilling one-point win for Memphis.

Overall, the results highlight the intense competitiveness at the top of the Western Conference, with the Lakers maintaining strong momentum behind standout performances from LeBron James and Luka Dončić, while rivals Oklahoma City and San Antonio continue to face pressure despite mixed outcomes. The narrow loss by the Spurs to Memphis and the Lakers’ late-game composure underscore how fine the margins are in the race for playoff positioning, where consistency, star power, and execution in clutch moments remain decisive.

Also read : Indian Sports Presenter Ridhima Pathak Exits BPL, Says ‘My Nation Comes First’ After Bangladesh’s Request To Shift T20 World Cup Matches

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 12:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: LakersLeBron Jameslos angeles lakersnba

RELATED News

India vs South Africa U19 LIVE Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When And Where To Watch The Match Live

Indian Sports Presenter Ridhima Pathak Exits BPL, Says ‘My Nation Comes First’ After Bangladesh’s Request To Shift T20 World Cup Matches

‘Not Easy To Become Indian Cricket Team’s Coach’: World Cup-Winner Harbhajan Singh Comes In Support Of Gautam Gambhir

4 Instances When Teams Boycotted World Cup Games: From Australia To England, Check Full List Here

‘Play in India or Forfeit’: ICC Rejects Bangladesh’s Request to Shift T20 World Cup 2026 Matches Out of India- Report

LATEST NEWS

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

What If Luxury Hotel Housekeeping Invades Your Private Moment? Leela Palace Fined ₹10 Lakh for Guest Privacy Breach

3I/ATLAS: CIA Gives Big Statement, Glomar Response Sparks Debate On True Nature Of Interstellar Comet

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

Sunil Grover’s Amir Khan Mimicry Breaks The Internet; Kapil vs Sunil- Who Is More Popular As Videos Go Viral

JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

Honor Power 2: Massive 10,080mAh Battery, Lighter Than iPhone 17 Pro Max And Costs Less Than Half, But Will It Launch in India?

Why Learning at The Somaiya School Goes Beyond Classrooms

‘Look at Your Own Region’: Jaishankar Slams ‘Western Hypocrisy’ on Operation Sindoor, Says Nations Offer ‘Free Advice’

Reliance Share Price Under Pressure: 5% Drop Sparks Volatility, Experts Remain Bullish on Mukesh Ambani-Owned Stock

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored
LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored
LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored
LeBron James Roars Again AS Lakers’ Winning Run Continues, Western Conference Leaders Feel The Heat – Here Is How Many Points King James Scored

QUICK LINKS