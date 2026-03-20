Madrid E-Prix 2026: Formula E Returns to Spain — Full Schedule, Race Timings, Where to Watch, Weather And Key Details Inside

Round 6 of Formula E will take place in Spain, marking the return of the sport. The historic Circuito del Jarama will host the first Madrid E-Prix, which will bring Formula E back to Spain. There may be surprises on and off the podium because this is a new event on the Formula E schedule. This season’s first five races have seen five different race winners, and there’s a good chance that another new name will join the list. Everything you need to know about the weather forecast, how and where to watch, race timings, and more is provided here.

Madrid E-Prix 2026: Preview

With 68 points, Pascal Wehrlein is now leading the Formula E Drivers’ Championship. Mahindra Racing is not far behind with 62 points in the Teams standings.

Five different race winners have now emerged from the 2026 season. Nick Cassidy won in Mexico City, while Jake Dennis declared victory in Sao Paulo. In Miami, Mitch Evans secured the victory. Antonio Felix da Costa won the second race in the Jeddah doubleheader, while Wehrlein won the first.

All eyes will be on the winner of Round 6 at Jarama as Formula E moves to a brand-new location.

Madrid E-Prix 2026: Schedule

On Friday, March 20, there will be a free practice to kick off the inaugural Madrid E-Prix weekend. FP1 will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. IST) and run for less than an hour. There is a full agenda on Saturday, March 21. The second free practice will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. IST).

When to Watch the Madrid E-Prix 2026?

Round 6 qualifying will begin at 10:40 a.m. local time (3:10 p.m. IST). At 3:05 p.m. local time (7:35 p.m. IST), the Madrid E-Prix race will start. On Sunday, March 22, a rookie test at the Jarama circuit will mark the end of the Madrid E-Prix weekend. Selected young drivers will compete.

Where to Watch the Madrid E-Prix 2026?

Fans can use the official Formula E Race Centre website or app to follow real-time updates from the Madrid E-Prix. The following broadcasters offer live coverage of qualifying and the race:

India: Sony Sports Network

Spain: DMAX, Discovery+, HBO Max, MARCA, RTVE Play, Teledeporte, Eurosport 2

Europe: Eurosport

Italy: Mediaset

France and Monaco: L’Équipe

USA: Roku, CBS Sports Network

UK: ITV, TNT Sports

Indonesia: MNC TV

Japan: J Sports, BS Fuji TV

Australia: Stan Sport

China: Huya, Sina, Bilibili, CCTV

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

South Africa: e.tv

Brazil: Band TV, Grande Prêmio

South America: Claro Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Madrid E-Prix weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts that temperatures in Madrid on Friday, March 20, will be between 8°C and 14°C, with a possibility of drizzle and a lot of cloud cover. Rain is unlikely to have an impact on race day; nice weather is anticipated. During FP2 on Saturday morning, the temperature should be around 9°C. It will then rise to about 12°C by midday and then return to about 8°C during the race.

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