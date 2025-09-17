Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 13:18:07 IST

Houston [US], September 17 (ANI): The Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League, the electrifying new cricketing spectacle in the USA, will be held at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston from November 5 to November 15, as per a release from the Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League.

Cricket fans in the USA and across the world can mark their calendars as the organisers of the League have announced its official venue and dates. The Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) is a group of six cricket grounds located in Houston.

The Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League will witness 60 dynamic players, including international cricketers, USA National Team stars, and emerging local talent from the country. With representation from cricketing powerhouses such as India, South Africa, England, West Indies, and the USA, players will compete as part of four franchises.

Speaking about the Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League and the venue announcement, Chairman & League Commissioner, Brijesh Mathur said, “We are thrilled to bring the Mayor’s New World T20 in Houston. The venue offers world-class infrastructure and a perfect setting for players and fans. November will be a true festival of cricket in the USA,” as quoted from a release by the Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League.

“The Mayor’s New World T20 is also an opportunity to unearth local talent and give them the invaluable experience of sharing the field with world-class players,” he added.

The Mayor’s New World T20’s goal is to provide a platform that fosters the growth of cricket in the region and brings the sport to new audiences.

Played in the fast-paced 20-over format, each match will deliver 180 minutes of pure cricketing action, packed with boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments for fans across the globe. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: brijesh-mathurhoustonmayors-new-world-t20-cricket-leagueprairie-view-cricket-complexUSA

RELATED News

"Indian team, BCCI and Govt aligned, everything depends on situation": Irfan Pathan on Asia Cup handshake row
Mohammad Yousuf Defends ‘Pig’ Remark At SuryaKumar Yadav, Fans Demand Apology
Peralta strikes out 10 in Brewers' 9-2 win over Angels
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!
1st women's ODI: Proteas power past Pakistan by 8 wickets in Lahore

LATEST NEWS

Netanyahu extends birthday greetings to PM Modi, highlights strong India-Israel friendship
Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
"Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us": SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ayushmann extend heartfelt wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Samiksha Adhikari Result, What’s Next
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Sydney Sweeney Stunned By ₹530 Crore Bollywood Offer: Even Hollywood Star Can’t Believe This Paycheck!
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Explainer | PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: 75 Game-Changing Initiatives Quietly Powering India’s Business Growth, Inside Each Policy That Revolutionized The Economy
Clef Music Awards: Top Labels Tips Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, Among Prominent Music Labels to Participate at India’s Largest Music Awards
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

QUICK LINKS