MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Simon Doull’s Bold Suggestion To Retire Virat Kohli Out Draws Reactions

Simon Doull caused some controversy on Sunday when he suggested that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should have retired Virat Kohli in the middle of the first innings against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026. The Kiwi commentator made this suggestion during the MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium. Doull thought RCB would have benefited from Kohli making room for Tim David, who is more of a natural finisher, when the former India captain was having trouble hitting boundaries. With 20 runs in his first 11 balls, Kohli got off to a great start. He eventually got out for 50 (38) with a low strike-rate of 131.58, but as the innings progressed, MI’s strategies against him limited his run flow.

MI vs RCB: Simon Doull suggests Rajat Patidar should have retired Virat Kohli

To make up for that, RCB captain Rajat Patidar had more chances on the other end, scoring 53 off just 20 balls. Doull proposed the idea while Patidar was hitting enormous sixes. “Patidar should give a message to Virat saying get on with it, or we might have to sub you out,” Doull said on air.

In the IPL, Kohli has never been retired. But until 2024, he had a poor strike rate. However, the former captain of the RCB has made significant progress since then. His knock at Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians, however, drew criticism.

MI vs RCB: Why did Virat Kohli not field in the second innings?

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli did not take the field in the second innings against the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter, according to reports, is nursing an ankle injury. Ravi Shastri, on commentary, also talked about how Kohli had been suffering from since the previous game. His ailments probably caused a net-negative knock in the first innings when all the other RCB batters were going all guns blazing.

IPL 2026: Fans react to Simon Doull suggesting Virat Kohli retiring out in MI vs RCB

Simon doull literally said that patidar should sub out virat kohli 😭😭😭 — Rahul (blue tick) 🧖🏻‍♂️ (@merii_mrziii) April 12, 2026





Fans reacted to Simon Doull talking about how RCB should have retired Virat Kohli.

Did simon doull just say ‘get on it or get dubbed off’ to virat kohli batting? 😂😭😭😭, used to think he was a decent commentator man — Cap Man (@Cap_Man2) April 12, 2026





Most of the reactions from the fans suggested that the social media users believed in Doull’s comments.

Simon Doull: “with Tim David padded up, wonder if Patidar has given Virat a word- get on with it or we would have you subbed out” He really said that! About @imVkohli 😭🤣 39(30)* he is — SK 🐺💛 (@bsk5496) April 12, 2026





With Kohli struggling with a strike rate of 130, his knock came into question. Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma, and Devdutt Padikkal were in the dugout.

IPL 2026: How many runs did Virat Kohli score in MI vs RCB?

Virat Kohli, having an off day, managed to score only 50 runs in 38 balls in the MI vs RCB clash. The former RCB skipper smashed five fours and a solitary six. Kohli’s strike rate of 131.58 was questioned with RCB batting at 12 runs per over in their innings.

IPL 2026: Who top-scored for RCB against MI?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 240 runs in the first innings against the Mumbai Indians. The defending champions reached the massive target thanks to Phil Salt’s knock of 78 runs off 36 deliveries. The English batter top-scored for RCB. Meanwhile, RCB captain, Rajat Patidar scored 53 runs in only 20 balls in a boundary-laden knock.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Homage To Asha Bhosle With Instagram Story Ahead Of Marquee MI vs RCB Match