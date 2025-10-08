WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi Asked About Asia Cup Trophy At Abrar Ahmed’s Wedding, His Reply Will Anger Indian Fans

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi has largely stayed out of public view following the contentious Asia Cup presentation. However, he was approached by the media during Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed’s wedding, where journalists sought answers on the trophy issue. When asked questions such as “Where is the Asia Cup trophy?” and “What do you have to say about Suryakumar Yadav’s statements?”, Naqvi remained silent, offering only a sheepish smile. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi eventually escorted him to his car.

When Will India Receive the Asia Cup Trophy?

The timeline for the trophy’s return remains uncertain. The BCCI has pledged to escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), though it is unclear whether the ICC will intervene.

Naqvi has reportedly expressed that he felt “insulted” and “made to look like a cartoon” after being ignored and disrespected on stage. Reports indicate he was stranded during the press conference, waiting for the Indian and Pakistani teams for over an hour. India, meanwhile, preferred to receive the trophy from a different official, a request Naqvi was unwilling to accommodate.

It has been 10 days since India defeated Pakistan in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, securing their ninth title. Yet, celebrations in India remain muted, as the trophy has not yet reached Indian soil. The spotlight now falls on Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, whose handling of the trophy has sparked controversy and left the cricketing world waiting for clarity.

Trophy Held by Mohsin Naqvi, Return Uncertain

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confronted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief over the missing trophy, Naqvi reportedly refused to hand it over immediately. He insisted on a private ceremony to present the trophy to the Indian team – a demand unlikely to be met – further intensifying the impasse.

According to recent visuals, Naqvi remains in possession of the Asia Cup trophy. It is unusual for a winning team to be denied immediate presentation. Reports suggest that when the Indian team declined to collect the trophy directly from Naqvi, he first took the trophy to his hotel room before it was moved to the ACC headquarters in Dubai. More than a week later, the trophy is still in Dubai, with no resolution in sight.

