LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming. Photo: Mumbai City/NorthEast United- X
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming. Photo: Mumbai City/NorthEast United- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 1, 2026 15:46:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC will look to maintain their perfect start to the ISL season as they host NorthEast United at the Mumbai Football Arena tonight, March 1, 2026. The Islanders have secured six points from their opening two matches with back-to-back 1-0 wins, showing a disciplined defensive structure led by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Head coach Petr Kratky has emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum, noting that every game this season feels like a final.

NorthEast United enter the contest following a resilient 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC and is searching for their first win of the campaign. While Mumbai City hold a historical advantage with 12 wins to the Highlanders’ 7 in their previous 23 meetings, this fixture has traditionally been high-scoring, averaging over 2.6 goals per game. Mumbai may have to cope without forward Jorge Ortiz, who remains a doubt due to an injury scare, while NorthEast United is expected to have a full squad available.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match take place?

You Might Be Interested In

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United  ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, March 1 2026.

When will the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where will the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United  ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. 

Where to Watch Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Super LeagueislMumbai CityMumbai City vs NorthEast Unitednortheast united

RELATED News

Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked as Pakistan Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 Debacle – REPORTS

Shivam Dube Out? Kuldeep Yadav Or Washington Sundar – Who Will India Pick For Must-Win IND vs WI Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: Where to Watch English Premier League match on TV and Online

IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens

LATEST NEWS

‘Help Has Arrived’: Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Message To Iranian Citizens, Warns Of More Strikes As He Calls To Overthrow ‘Terror Regime’

Tamil Star Ajith Kumar Stuck in Dubai Amid Us- Israel Attack On Iran, Manager Gives BIG Update

Who Is Ayatollah Arafi? Senior Shia Cleric, ‘Trusted Loyalist’ Of Islamic Republic Picked As Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death In US-Israel Strike

Hollywood Stars Mark Ruffalo, Jack White And Other Democrats Condemn Donald Trump Over ‘Invading and Bombing’ Hours After US’ Strike On Iran Killing Ali Khamenei

‘Cynical Murder’: Putin Condemns Killing of Ali Khamenei, Sends Condolences After Iran State Media Declares Late Supreme Leader ‘Martyr’

India Post GDS 2026 Result: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off and Merit List Here

Iran Fires Two Missiles Towards British Bases In Cyprus After US-Israel Strikes, UK Defence Secretary Calls Strikes ‘Indiscriminate’, Warns Of Wider Regional Impact – Watch

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Seek Temple Blessings In Hyderabad, Distribute Sweets And Food, Watch The Heartwarming Moment

What Went Wrong Between Vijay And Sangeetha? From Fairytale Romance To Divorce Amid Shocking Cheating Rumours, A Look Back At Their 25 Years Of Relationship

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

QUICK LINKS