Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: Mumbai City FC will look to maintain their perfect start to the ISL season as they host NorthEast United at the Mumbai Football Arena tonight, March 1, 2026. The Islanders have secured six points from their opening two matches with back-to-back 1-0 wins, showing a disciplined defensive structure led by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Head coach Petr Kratky has emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum, noting that every game this season feels like a final.

NorthEast United enter the contest following a resilient 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC and is searching for their first win of the campaign. While Mumbai City hold a historical advantage with 12 wins to the Highlanders’ 7 in their previous 23 meetings, this fixture has traditionally been high-scoring, averaging over 2.6 goals per game. Mumbai may have to cope without forward Jorge Ortiz, who remains a doubt due to an injury scare, while NorthEast United is expected to have a full squad available.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Sunday, March 1 2026.

When will the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Where will the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Where to Watch Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Mumbai City vs NorthEast United ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on Sunday, March 1, 2026.