Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral "Prom Pose" Photo: Why She's Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever

Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addressed a viral fan photo where she was held from behind in a "prom pose." Though the image sparked controversy, Nikki said she felt no discomfort but will ban the pose in future meet-and-greets to maintain clear boundaries and respect during fan interactions.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addressed a viral fan photo (Image Credit - X)
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addressed a viral fan photo (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 11:49:44 IST

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, best known as one half of the Bella Twins, recently addressed a viral fan photo that has caught widespread attention online. During a meet-and-greet, a fan named Brian Lema asked Nikki for a prom-style photo where he held her from behind. Though the pose sparked awkward reactions on social media, Nikki revealed the moment was completely consensual and nothing felt inappropriate to her at the time.

The Photo That Sparked Internet Buzz

While fan meet-and-greets are common in WWE, this particular photo stood out for its unusual and somewhat uncomfortable pose. Brian Lema shared the image on Instagram, and it quickly went viral, dividing opinions on social media about its appropriateness. Nikki’s openness about the incident helped clarify the context behind the picture.

Nikki’s Perspective on the Controversy

In a candid discussion on her podcast, Nikki explained why she agreed to the pose despite how it looked online. She emphasized that the fan was polite, had a heartfelt story about following the Bella Twins since the start of their careers, and that her baggy pants and his posture likely distorted the image in an unflattering way. Nikki reassured fans that if she had felt uncomfortable or disrespected, she would have immediately spoken up.

Setting New Boundaries for Future Photos

Though Nikki did not feel uneasy during the photo, she has decided to ban the “prom pose” going forward. She referenced similar controversies involving other WWE stars, like Becky Lynch, and admitted this was a lesson learned. Nikki plans to maintain clear boundaries during fan interactions, ensuring all future meet-and-greet moments feel comfortable and respectful for everyone involved.

Nikki’s transparency highlights the fine line between fan enthusiasm and personal boundaries, reminding us that sometimes photos don’t tell the full story behind the smile.

Also Ready: Shai Hope Makes History as West Indies Clinch ODI Series Over Pakistan

Tags: Nikki BellaWWE

