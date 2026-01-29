Watch Video: Novak Djokovic Hits Back At Journalist Over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Comparison: ‘I Dominated Grand Slams For 15 Years’

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic struck back at a journalist who accused the icon of pursuing the younger generation talents Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in a press conference at the Australian open 2026, claiming that the question was disrespectful.

What Was The Conversation About Between Novak Djokovic And The Journalist?

Djokovic who has 24 Grand Slams and has generally been considered to be among the greatest tennis players of all times, felt out of place when there was the implication that at this age in his career, he is behind the younger competitors instead of pursuing his own career in tennis. He questioned the assumptions behind the question, making the rhetorical inquiry of ‘In which sense?’ and indicating that his career cannot be just simply chasing other people. The journalist responded by saying winning the Grand slam Novak responded ‘I am chasing Sinner and Alcaraz? I never was the chased, nor never the chaser? I am offended that you were not present at what occurred in between when I was reigning in the Grand Slams in 15 years’.







Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic’s Supremacy

The Serbian star noted that the question overlooked his years of supremacy, especially the almost 15 years that he was the dominating force in men’s tennis despite the tough competition with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic clarified that he does not view himself in the footing of Sinner or Alcaraz, as although he admires their success and respects their position as one of the best players of the era, he is still focused on making his own history. His remarks highlighted how he is proud of what he has achieved and how competitive he has become as he struggles to achieve greater heights. These were the comments made by Djokovic after he had moved to the semifinals of the tournament where he is likely to play against one of the best seeds in the world.

