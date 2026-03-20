NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu latest india news latest world news dhurandhar 2 droupadi murmu Delhi riots case Ali Mohammad Naini army tank Bhadohi crime news Ashok Kharat F35 Lightning II chennai super kings Iran Releases Undated Video of mojtaba khamenei AI deepfake Netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

New Zealand beat South Africa by eight wickets in 3rd T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, taking a 2-1 lead. Tom Latham’s unbeaten 63 and Devon Conway’s support powered the chase after Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner starred with the ball.

Lockie Ferguson was named the player of the match for his bowling performance. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
Lockie Ferguson was named the player of the match for his bowling performance. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 20, 2026 15:31:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

New Zealand picked up right from where they left off against South Africa in the second T20I. The Kiwis once again put up a dominating performance with the ball in hand as they restricted South Africa to a score of only 136 runs. Tom Latham scored his fourth half-century in T20Is as the hosts went on to win the clash by eight wickets. The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten, scoring 63 runs in only 55 balls. He smashed seven fours and a couple of sixes in his innings.

South Africa, once again, failed to show up with the bat as none of the batters, barring Nqobani Mokoena, scored more than 25 runs. The fact that Mokoena, batting at number 10 top-scored for the Proteas painted a sad story of their batting performance. 

Bowlers put New Zealand in a commanding position

The bowlers for the Blackcaps were right on the money as they restricted South Africa to only 136 runs at Eden Park. Given the short boundary dimensions, it was a sensational effort from the bowling attack to restrict the opposition to a below-par total.

You Might Be Interested In

Lockie Ferguson broke the opening stand, dismissing Wiaan Mulder in the second over. The right-arm pacer dismissed Mulder for a four-ball duck. The first wicket opened the floodgates as the pacers from Blackcaps did not take off their foot off the pedal from that point onwards.

Ferguson gave away only nine runs in his four overs and was named the player of the match for his disciplined bowling effort.

Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, and Ben Sears picked up a couple of wickets each. George Linde and Gerald Coetzee shared the highest stand in the clash. The two batters scored 34 runs for the seventh wicket in only 19 balls. Both Linde and Coetzee were looking to take charge against the Blackcaps. Jamieson broke the stand in the 15th over and dismissed both the batters in the same over. James Neesham and Cole McConchie were also among the wickets.

Nqobani Mokoena top-scored for South Africa with 26 runs. The bowler remained unbeaten after coming in to bat at number 10. In his 20-ball knock, Mokoena smashed three sixes and a four, but the knock went in vain.

Tom Latham guides New Zealand to a win

Tom Latham scored his fourth half-century of the format as he guided New Zealand to a crucial win. The wicketkeeper batter scored 63 runs in 55 balls in a knock laden with seven fours and a couple of sixes. He was ably supported by Devon Conway, who scored 39 runs in 26 balls. The two openers shared a 96-run stand, which sealed an 8-wicket win for the Kiwis.

Also Read: IPL 2026 RCB Tickets: Complete Step-by-Step Booking Guide For Phase 1 Sale And How to Buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Passes Online

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

IPL 2026 RCB Tickets: Complete Step-by-Step Booking Guide For Phase 1 Sale And How to Buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Passes Online

‘Shaheen Afridi Shouldn’t be in T20I Team’: Former Pakistan Captain Slams Pacer After T20 World Cup Debacle

Delhi Capitals Suffer Massive Blow as Another Australian Player Set to Miss First Phase of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Injury Scare at CSK Nets? Former Chennai Super Kings Captain Seen Limping After Training | WATCH

New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Check Predicted Playing XI, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

LATEST NEWS

MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website

Anaemia Awareness Becomes a Public Health Movement in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

Premium Petrol Prices Hiked By Rs 2.35 Per Litre Amid Geopolitical Tensions In Middle East, Regular Fuel Remains Unchanged

Chiraiya OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama On Marital Abuse, Patriarchy And The Myth Of ‘Shaadi As Consent’

Gold And Silver Price Today On March 20: MCX Yellow Metal Rises Above Rs 1.46 Lakh; Silver Prices Off-Day’s High | Check Prices In Your City

Will Trump’s Next Move Break Strait of Hormuz Chokehold? 50,000-Ton USS Tripoli, An Amphibious Assault Ship, Heads To Gulf To Join USS Abraham Lincoln

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

Vishnu Vinyasam OTT Release: Here’s Where To Watch Sree Vishnu And Nayan Sarika’s Comedy Drama With A Surprise Twist

President Droupadi Murmu Meets Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan For Spiritual Exchange During 3-Day Visit To UP, Internet Says, ‘This Is Called Sanatan Dharma’

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine
NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine
NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine
NZ vs SA 3rd T20I: New Zealand Beat South Africa by 8 Wickets to Take 2-1 Lead as Tom Latham, Lockie Ferguson Shine

QUICK LINKS