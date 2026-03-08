PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Arrive in Bangladesh for Three-Match ODI Series After Poor T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Pakistan team has landed in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series which is slated to begin on March 11. The second ODI will be played on March 13 while the third and final fixture takes place on March 15. All the three matches will be played in Dhaka.

Earlier, Babar Azam was left out of the Pakistan squad that will be led by Shaheen Afridi. Mohammad Rizwan, who was not in the frame for the T20 World Cup, has retained his spot in the 50-over set up as the wicketkeeper.

Bangladesh will be without injured pacers Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan Sakib .

The Chairman of selectors Gazi Ashraf Hossain said, “We have provided opportunities to several players in the middle order, but unfortunately some have not done enough to secure their places. With that in mind, Afif Hossain has been recalled. He brings valuable experience and is currently appears to be in fine touch. Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan has been retained and this is a good opportunity for him to fulfil the potential he has shown.”

“There may be questions about Litton Das’s recent ODI form, but he has been working closely with the coaches on his game. We believe he can soon produce his best in this format and are considering him as an option to strengthen the middle order,” he added.

Bangladesh Return to Action

After opting out of the T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh are all set to return to action with this series against Pakistan. Bangladesh had earlier asked ICC to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka following Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from IPL. But their demand was denied and Bangladesh eventually didn’t feature in the marquee event. They were replaced by Scotland.

Pakistan had come in Bangladesh’s support and said they would feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 but won’t play India in the group stage match following Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament.

In a statement, the Pakistan government said it “grants approval” to their team’s participation, but added “[the] Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India”.

Pakistan eventually did play India and lost the match.

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

