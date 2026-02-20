Pakistan Players Suffer Massive Blow, Likely to Face Boycott at The Hundred Auction: Report

The Pakistan players can suffer a massive setback as they are set to face a ‘partial boycott’ in England’s The Hundred, as per a BBC report. An “unwritten rule” will bar the IPL owners-owned franchises to get the Pakistan players in the team. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) doesn’t have any IPL-like ban of the players.

The franchises will include Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and SunRisers Leeds. These are the franchises who have ownership ties with IPL.

James Sheridan, the deputy chair of Manchester Super Giants, told BBC: “The only conversations we’ve had are to pick the two best squads to give us the best possible chance of winning the two competitions.”

ECB spokesperson said that players would be picked from all teams in the world. “The Hundred welcomes men’s and women’s players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that,” the spokesperson said.

“Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with representation on the longlist of over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies,” the spokesperson added.

There are some other leagues where the Pakistan players are likely to face the same situation as per reports. These league include SA20, ILT20, Major Cricket League and CPL.

Everything you need to know about #TheHundred Auction ✍️ pic.twitter.com/xNn6SMdI7c — The Hundred (@thehundred) February 20, 2026

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf are some of the top players to have featured in earlier seasons of the men’s competition in The Hundred.

Pakistani Players Not Played In IPL Since 2009

The Pakistan players have not featured in IPL since 2009. None of the players have participated in SA20 as well as all the teams are owned by IPL franchises. The next edition of The Hundred is scheduled to begin on July 21 while the final taking place on August 16.

🗞️ An iconic venue for the first ever #TheHundred Auction 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Pbrr6tmG0s — The Hundred (@thehundred) February 19, 2026

The auction will take place on March 11 and 12 at the Piccadilly Lights in London.

