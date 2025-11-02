LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium KING movie Mexico blast IND W vs SA W live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score Bahubali Satellite DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news dy-patil-stadium
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Pakistan cricketer Sahibzada Farhan faces backlash again after clapping to crowd chants mocking Jasprit Bumrah during the Lahore T20 vs South Africa. The viral video sparked outrage online, overshadowing Babar Azam’s match-winning fifty that sealed Pakistan’s 2-1 series win.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sahibzada Farhan (PHOTO: WIKI/X )
Jasprit Bumrah and Sahibzada Farhan (PHOTO: WIKI/X )

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 2, 2025 14:47:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Sahibzada Farhan, a cricketer of Pakistan who faced heavy criticism over his celebrations with an AK-47 against India in the Asia Cup, 2025 match, was forced to endure fan outrage on social media once more.

Farhan appeared close to the boundary rope in the Pakistani game against South Africa in Lahore and appeared to have cheered crowds that were chanting against Jasprit Bumrah in the stadium. At a time when the video of the incident went viral on social media, multitudes of fans were left raging as Farhan was inciting the local support in the stadium rather than preventing them to make such derogatory comments against Bumrah.

The video went viral on the internet, where fans were asking again what was the mind of the Pakistani batter. Here’s the video:

On the match, Babar Azam came back to T20 cricket triumphantly as he scored his 37 th half-century that gave Pakistan a series cutting four-wicket win over South Africa on Saturday.

It is on the basis of Babar 68 off 46 balls that Pakistan galloped to 140-6 in 19 overs. South Africa lost the second match in a row and was limited to 139-9 in the second consecutive loss of a third toss in the series and being requested to bat first.

Inexperienced South Africa won the first match by 55 runs at Rawalpindi and then Pakistan came back strongly with consecutive overall wins at Lahore to win the series 2-1.

Babar managed the pursuit long out of left-handed opener Saim Ayub who had been spectacularly ducked on half a dozen occasions in his previous 10 T20 innings when the selectors had recalled him to join the series with the Proteas in the series against the Proteas.The selectors had not recalled Babar in nearly a year when they needed the right batting combination in next year T20 world cup.

In the first match Babar was out for duck and in the second match he broke the record of Rohit Sharma in terms of most runs in T20s by scoring 11 not out.

ALSO READ: CSK Retention List for IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja, Check Probable Players to Be Retained

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India vs Australiajasprit bumrahlatest cricket newssahibzada-farhan

RELATED News

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React to IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Is Jemimah Rodrigues A Catholic Or Protestant? How A Religious Controversy Put The Star Cricketer In The Bad Spotlight

IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils ₹233 Crore Projects In Meghalaya, Calls Northeast India a “Land-Linked Powerhouse”

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The $ 50,000 Feud That Keeps The Internet Buzzing

How Much Money Do IPL Franchises Earn Every Season? Inside the Business of Cricket’s Biggest League

Operation Safed Sagar: Netflix Unveils Teaser of Siddharth-Jimmy Shergill’s Kargil War Drama Honouring Indian Air Force Heroes

Upcoming IPOs: From Fintech To FMCG – A Blockbuster Week Ahead For India’s IPO Market

New US Travel Rules 2025: Documents, Entry Requirements & Key Changes

Will Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals After 11 Years? Delhi Capitals Leading Trade Talks: Report

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!
Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!
Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!
Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

QUICK LINKS