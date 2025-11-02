Pakistan Vs South Africa T20: Sahibzada Farhan In Trouble Again, Claps To Crowd Mocking Jasprit Bumrah, Faces Backlash- Watch!

Sahibzada Farhan, a cricketer of Pakistan who faced heavy criticism over his celebrations with an AK-47 against India in the Asia Cup, 2025 match, was forced to endure fan outrage on social media once more.

Farhan appeared close to the boundary rope in the Pakistani game against South Africa in Lahore and appeared to have cheered crowds that were chanting against Jasprit Bumrah in the stadium. At a time when the video of the incident went viral on social media, multitudes of fans were left raging as Farhan was inciting the local support in the stadium rather than preventing them to make such derogatory comments against Bumrah.

The video went viral on the internet, where fans were asking again what was the mind of the Pakistani batter. Here’s the video:

On the match, Babar Azam came back to T20 cricket triumphantly as he scored his 37 th half-century that gave Pakistan a series cutting four-wicket win over South Africa on Saturday.

It is on the basis of Babar 68 off 46 balls that Pakistan galloped to 140-6 in 19 overs. South Africa lost the second match in a row and was limited to 139-9 in the second consecutive loss of a third toss in the series and being requested to bat first.

“BUMRAH KAY ABU” chants in the front of Sahibzada Farhan 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Za5vYjRNYL — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) November 1, 2025

“BUMRAH KAY ABU” chants in the front Sahibzada Farhan at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 🤯🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zt0hWXgur3 — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) November 1, 2025

Inexperienced South Africa won the first match by 55 runs at Rawalpindi and then Pakistan came back strongly with consecutive overall wins at Lahore to win the series 2-1.

Babar managed the pursuit long out of left-handed opener Saim Ayub who had been spectacularly ducked on half a dozen occasions in his previous 10 T20 innings when the selectors had recalled him to join the series with the Proteas in the series against the Proteas.The selectors had not recalled Babar in nearly a year when they needed the right batting combination in next year T20 world cup.

In the first match Babar was out for duck and in the second match he broke the record of Rohit Sharma in terms of most runs in T20s by scoring 11 not out.

