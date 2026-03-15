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Home > Sports > Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi may sack head coach Mike Hesson after Pakistan’s poor ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Selectors, including Aaqib Javed, are unhappy with the team selection authority.

Mike Hesson was appointed as Pakistan's head coach in May, 2025. Image Credit: AFP
Mike Hesson was appointed as Pakistan's head coach in May, 2025. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 15, 2026 10:00:29 IST

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Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

It has been a game of musical chairs when it comes to the leadership of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team. Apart from the multiple changes in their cricket board, the Pakistan cricket team has seen various head coaches fired from their positions way before their tenure ends. This list already includes some of the high-profile names, like Gary Kirsten. Meanwhile, Mike Hesson could be the latest addition as the PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is contemplating letting the head coach go from his position. 

Following Pakistan’s disappointing performance at the T20 World Cup 2026, Hesson could find himself out of his job. There have been reports that the selection team is unhappy with the authority Hesson enjoys when it comes to the selection of the playing XI. At the T20 World Cup 2026, the Salman Agha-led side managed only a solitary victory in the Super 8 and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Selection unit requests reassessment of Hesson’s role

At a media briefing in Lahore on Saturday, selectors Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq emphasized that they have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review the national team’s selection process when the team returns from Bangladesh.

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Aaqib, serving as the director at the high-performance centre at PCB, acknowledged that before Hesson was appointed as the head coach, the selectors would have the final say on the playing XI. He also refused that Hesson was put under any pressure to pick Babar Azam in the playing XI during the T20 World Cup. 

While addressing the media, Aaqib said, “Once the team returns home, we will sit down and discuss things with the coaches and captain and find a suitable selection system for the national team.” Talking about the team selection during the T20 World Cup 2026, the senior selector said, “The selectors gave a list of 21 players to the head coach and captain, and they shortlisted 15 players and decided on the playing XI for each match.”

Aleem Dar resigns from his position

Following the T20 World Cup 2026, Aleem Dar, who was part of the selection panel, resigned from his role. Reportedly, Dar was unhappy with the authority that was being enjoyed by Mike Hesson when it came to the selection of the playing XI. 

Will Mike Hesson be fired?

There was no indication from the press conference that Mike Hesson would be fired from his job. However, Aaqib hinted towards the fact that the selection panel will be looking to go back to the previous method, where the selectors would finalise the playing XI. Aaqib said, “The system changed in recent times, but after the team returns home, we will be reviewing it.” If they go on to revert to the old method, there might be some restrictions from Hesson, which could lead to him being fired from his job.

Also Read: NZ vs SA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I Online And On TV In India?

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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Tags: Aleem DarMike HessonMohsin Naqvipakistanpakistan cricketPakistan Cricket BoardPCBSalman Ali Aghat20 world cup 2026

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Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

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Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit
Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit
Mike Hesson’s Job on the Line? Mohsin Naqvi Weighs Major PCB Overhaul After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit
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