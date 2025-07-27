Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1

In the first match of their preseason tour, Manchester United beat West Ham 2-1, in New Jersey. Just five minutes in, Rasmus Hojlund had hit the post after just 50 seconds, and Bruno Fernandes had got United ahead with a penalty. Although United were in control for much of the first half, they only went in leading by one goal at half-time after Amad’s goal was ruled out for offside.

Match Highlights

Rasmus Hojlund struck the post seconds into the game, giving Manchester United a strong start. Five minutes in, that proved to be a warning shot that resulted in something genuine. On what looked like a standard sequence. Ayden Heaven was hauled down in the ensuing scramble when Alphonse Areola mishandled the ball directly into his path, earning the Red Devils a penalty. Before the game actually started, Fernandes took the ball and buried it, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

Man Utd were generally comfortable maintaining their shape for the rest of the first half and while West Ham will have had their share of play, the best chance of the half fell to the Red Devils, when Amad Diallo’s goal was ruled out because the winger was marginally offside on the through ball.

After the break, Fernandes had another early chance, this time taking a strike directly at Areola, but he made the goalkeeper pay for another mistake, curling home from distance to double the Man Utd advantage in the 52nd minute when Areola sent a pass straight to Kobbie Mainoo.

In the 63rd minute, West Ham got themselves on level terms and had something to aim for. Shortly after this, Ruben Amorim made ten changes for Manchester United, adding young players Chido Obi, Diego Leon, Jack Fletcher, and Tyler Fredricson, along with seasoned pros Casemiro, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire. The team held on for victory, despite a couple of late chances from West Ham, and the tempo of the game subsided after this.

Fan reactions on X

𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗧𝗗 𝟮-𝟭 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗠 A Bruno Fernandes brace saw Man Utd defeat Westham in a preseason friendly in New Jersey. 🇺🇸 I need this same energy throughout the entire season please. 🙏

pic.twitter.com/r5Ybr7cGoC — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) July 27, 2025

Man Utd looking sharp in the Summer Series vs West Ham! Players are lean, fit, and firing. Hojlund’s power and Dorgu’s energy on the left are stealing the show! #MUFC #SummerSeries — Bald Genius🇮🇪 (@OooaahCantona7) July 26, 2025

Man Utd vs West Ham: On paper, West Ham are really going to struggle to create scoring chances, let alone actually score them, this season. 👀 Ouch. #MUFC #WHUFC #PremierLeague — I O (@TheOracleOfX) July 27, 2025

