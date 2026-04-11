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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

Quetta Gladiators climbed to fifth in the PSL 2026 points table after a 61-run win over Rawalpindiz. Multan Sultans lead the standings, while Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United follow. Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen remain winless this season.

Multan Sultans lead the PSL 2026 points table. Image Credit: X
Multan Sultans lead the PSL 2026 points table. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 11, 2026 00:09:11 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

PSL 2026 Points Table: Quetta Gladiators, with their 61-run win over Rawalpindiz climbed one spot in the PSL 2026 points table. The Saud Shakeel-led side moved to the fifth spot in the points table. The Gladiators put on a dominating performance against the last-placed Rawalpindiz. Meanwhile, the Pindiz, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have lost all five of their games in the season so far. The new team in the PSL lost their first four games, bowling second. However, in their fifth game against the Gladiators, Mohammad Rizwan, after winning the toss, decided to bowl first, but the result remained the same. 

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

You Might Be Interested In

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Multan Sultans

5

4

1

0

8

+0.941

2

Peshawar Zalmi

4

3

0

1

7

+2.877

3

Islamabad United

5

3

1

1

7

+2.052

4

Karachi Kings

4

3

1

0

6

-1.639

5

Quetta Gladiators

5

2

3

0

4

+0.456

6

Lahore Qalandars

4

2

2

0

4

-0.051

7

Hyderabad Kingsmen

4

0

4

0

0

-1.558

8

Rawalpindiz 

5

0

5

0

0

-1.864

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Multan Sultans are leading the PSL 2026 points table. The Ashton Turner-led side has won four of their five games in the season so far. In their recent game, the Sultans defeated the Rawalpindiz by seven wickets. With eight points in five games, they are comfortably at the top of the points table. In the season so far, the Sultans have defeated Islamabad United by five wickets, Hyderabad Kingsmen by six wickets, Quetta Gladiators by six wickets, and the Pindizi by seven wickets. In their only defeat of the season, Sultans lost to Lahore Qalandars by 20 runs in a rain-curtailed match. 

PSL 2026: Which teams are yet to win a single match?

Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz are the only two teams to have not won a single match. Notably, these are the two new teams in the PSL 2026. Kingsmen lost their opening clash against defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, by 69 runs. The Marnus Labuschagne-led side was defeated by Quetta Gladiators by 40 runs, Multan Sultans by six wickets, and Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets. The Rawalpindiz, who have played a game more than the Kingsmen. 

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has been on the losing end on all occasions. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by five wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, and Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs.

Also Read: MS Dhoni To Retire After IPL 2026 Due To Indian Premier League’s New ’45-Plus’ Rule? Here’s All You Need To Know About Viral Tweet

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Tags: Hasan NawazHyderabad KingsmenIslamabad UnitedJahandad KhanKarachi KingsLahore QalandarsMultan SultansPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSL 2026QTG vs RWPquetta gladiatorsRawalpindizRilee RossouwSaud ShakeelUsman Tariq

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK
PSL 2026 Points Table After Quetta Gladiators Beat Rawalpindiz: Check Latest Standings On April 10 — QTG, RWP, PSZ, KRK, LQ, MS, ISU, HYDK

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