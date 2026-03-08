PV Sindhu Backs Lakshya Sen After Tough All England Open Final Loss, Says ‘It’s Brutal’

PV Sindhu came out in support of young Lakshya Sen after his effort in the men’s singles final of the All England Open in Birmingham went in vain. On Sunday, Lakshya Sen ended his impressive run in the All England Open on a heartbreaking note as he lost to Lin Chun-yi in a thrilling game.

Lakshya Sen Fails To Create History, Loses vs Lin Chun-Yi

Lakshya found himself struggling after Lin took the opening game; however, the Indian player fought strongly in the second. The Indian shuttler led for long periods and pushed the game into a deuce with some impressive rallies and precise shots. However, Lin Chun-yi soaked in all the pressure and stayed calm in the final moments and sealed the win to claim the prestigious title.

With this result, India’s wait for a men’s singles title at the All England Championships continues. The last Indian to win the tournament was Pullela Gopichand in 2001, after Prakash Padukone’s victory in 1980.

PV Sindhu Shows Support for Lakshya Sen After All England Final Heartbreak

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, who had to miss the tournament because of the airspace restrictions, hailed Lakshya Sen for giving his best in the thrilling encounter. Taking to her official X account, PV Sindhu wrote, “Lin Chun Yi takes it 21–15, 22–20. Never easy to come back and play a final less than 24 hours after a brutal semifinal. Those matches really stay in the legs.”

Further, PV Sindhu recalled how she found herself in a similar situation back in the 2021 edition of the All England Open. She revealed, “I remember the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships. I had a really long quarterfinal against Akane Yamaguchi, and the very next day had to step back on court for the semifinal against Pornpawee Chochuwong. Let me tell you, it’s brutal. Lakshya still had a phenomenal week. Beating Shi Yuqi and Li Shifeng in the same tournament says a lot about the level he’s playing at.”

“And Lin Chun Yi’s attack at times really reminds you of his namesake Lin Dan. Very decisive and explosive. Tough loss, but smile Lakshya. For the general public, the All England Open Badminton Championships is often seen as the pinnacle because of its history and aura. But on the tour it is one of the four Super 1000 events we play every year, and opportunities keep coming. With the kind of skill Lakshya has, weeks like this will keep repeating. Hopefully this momentum carries through the rest of the Super 1000s this season as well,” she added.

It has to be noted that this was Lakshya’s second attempt at winning the All England Open Final. Earlier, lost the trophy to Viktor Axelsen in the 2022 edition of this tournament.

