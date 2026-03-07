LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Grandest Finish': R Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson To Shine In T20 World Cup 2026 Final

‘Grandest Finish’: R Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson To Shine In T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Sanju Samson could deliver a big performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. The former India spinner predicted a possible century from the in-form batter, who has already played two match-winning knocks in the tournament.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 7, 2026 20:40:50 IST

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Sanju Samson could deliver a huge innings when India face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8.

Sanju Samson has impressed one and all with his outstanding and consistent performances in the ongoing tournament. He is currently in a red-hot form, having produced two match-winning performances in a row and picked up the Player of the Match award on both occasions.

Sanju Samson Is In A Red-Hot Form Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

In a crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies, Samson played a superb, unbeaten knock of 97. His innings helped India chase down a challenging target of 196 and also secured their place in the semifinal. Samson continued his excellent form in the semifinal against England. The Kerala batter once again stepped up for India with a brilliant innings of 89 off just 42 balls.

His knock included eight fours and seven sixes and came at a remarkable strike rate of 211.90. The aggressive innings helped India post a strong total of 253 for 7.

England fought hard in reply, but India managed to hold their nerve and restricted them to 246 for 7, sealing a thrilling seven-run victory and booking a place in the final.

R Ashwin Predicts a Century in the Final

With Samson showing such great form, Ashwin believes the batter could produce something special in the final against New Zealand. Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash ki Baat, the former spinner said he had earlier hoped Samson would score three centuries in the tournament.

“Earlier, I manifested that Samson would finish the World Cup with three centuries. In the first game, he scored 97; in the next, 89. Now I think one century would be enough. He did not have a great bilateral series against New Zealand,” the 39-year-old said.

Ashwin also pointed out that Samson’s ability to handle New Zealand’s pace attack could decide how big his innings becomes.

“If Sanju Samson finds answers to Matt Henry just like he found against Jofra Archer, I don’t think we can see anybody stopping Sanju. We are in for a grandstand finish, and I wish him to do that,” he added.

From Bench to Key Player — Can Sanju Samson Shine in the Final?

Sanju Samson was not originally part of India’s main playing plans in the tournament. However, an opportunity came when Abhishek Sharma fell ill, allowing Samson to make his World Cup debut against Namibia, where he scored a quick 22 off 8 balls. He later provided another fast start against Zimbabwe with 24 off 15.

After two match-winning performances, Samson has become one of India’s key batters ahead of the final. The 31-year-old opener has scored 232 runs in four matches, including two fifties, with an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73. With strong form and confidence, he will aim to deliver another big performance in the final.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 8:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS