Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Jammu And Kashmir Inch Closer to Creating History Despite Mayank Agarwal's Resilience

Jammu and Kashmir are in a commanding position on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final 2025-26 after Karnataka ended the day at 220/5.

Mayank Agarwal scored a 100, Auqib Nabi picked up three wickets on Day 3. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Mayank Agarwal scored a 100, Auqib Nabi picked up three wickets on Day 3. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 26, 2026 18:07:05 IST

Jammu and Kashmir further tightened up their grip in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka after they picked up five wickets on Day 3. Karnataka concluded the proceedings on the second day at 220/5 with opener Mayank Agarwal being the lone warrior who notched up a hundred and remained unbeaten at 130. 

In reply to Jammu and Kashmir’s 585 in the first innings, Karnataka didn’t have a good start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Auqib Nabi rattled the Karnataka batting unit as he scalped three wickets while Sunil Kumar and Yudhvir Singh Charak
picked up one each. 

Jammu and Kashmir resumed innings on Day 3 at 527/6 with Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra in the middle. Karnataka were able to pick quick wickets in the first session itself. The Paras Dogra-led side was eventually bundled out for 584. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers who added two more to his tally and ended up getting a five-wicket haul in the final. 

Karnataka trail by 364 runs at the moment. 

Who Wins Ranji Trophy If The Final Ends in a Draw?

There can be three scenarios if the Ranji Trophy final ends in a draw. 

Scenario 1: Karnataka win if they take a first-innings lead. If Karnataka take the first innings lead and match ends in a draw then Karnataka will lift the cup. 

Scenario 2: Jammu & Kashmir win if Karnataka fail to reach 584. If Jammu and Kashmir take the first innings lead then they will lift the trophy. 

Scenario 3: Rain or time prevents completion of Karnataka’s innings — advantage Karnataka (based on group-stage points).

If the match is not finished due to external factors and no first-innings lead is established, then tournament regulations can revert to overall competition performance, such as points accumulated earlier.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 6:07 PM IST
