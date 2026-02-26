Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns DY Patil Clash into Video Game with Blistering 331.58 Strike Rate

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued his aggressive batting form as he smashed a 19-ball 63 against the Indian Navy, while representing DY Patil Blue in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup. The left-handed batter notched up his fifty in the fifth over, smashing a six and a four to get there in only 14 deliveries.

During his knock of 63, Vaibhav hammered seven fours and five sixes at an astonishing strike rate of 331.58.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Yash Dhull scored an eight-ball 12, Sarfaraz Khan scored 19-ball 27, skipper Shashank Singh scored a 12-ball 20, Anand Bais remained unbeaten on a 24-ball 35, while Arjun Tendulkar scored 55* off 29.

For the Indian Navy, Services’ Kuwar Pathak struck a 53-ball 87 and Nitin Tanwar remained unbeaten on a 31-ball 57.

Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dhull and Shashank Singh all senior batters in same team. Still 14 years old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing video game of 63(18). 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/dLURBk5peh — 🏖 (@tealover32681) February 26, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is captaining a team with the players like Sarfaraz Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh and many more 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/J1XNQWLkYI — AdityaRRaj (@RR_for_LIFE) February 26, 2026

Sooryavanshi has been scoring runs consistently and at a brisk pace. He recently struck a record-tumbling 175 in the U19 World Cup final that India won under Ayush Mhatre. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had presented the youngster with a prize reward of Rs 50 Lakhs for his showing that helped the nation add to its trophy cabinet. He was presented with a Tata Curvv car on Tuesday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his new car which he received as the Super Striker of the Season award in IPL 25

Look at his younger brother❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/Mc264iSwNo — . (@kadaipaneer_) February 25, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured With ‘Highest Civilian Award’ For Children

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was earlier, conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). The young cricketer received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing the awardees, President Murmu praised the children for inspiring the nation.

“Your achievements inspire the entire country. Every child honoured today is equally important and valued,” she said. “It is because of such gifted children that India continues to shine on the global stage.”

Also Read: SA vs WI | Indian Fan Requests Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis to Beat West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match — WATCH Video

