SA vs WI: Indian Fan Requests Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis to Beat West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match — WATCH Video

The T20 World Cup 2026 has moved into an interesting stage. Co-host Sri Lanka have bowed out of the tournament after losing both their Super 8 matches while India’s chances rely on the results of other matches. The Men in Blue lost their first Super 8 match against South Africa and now have to win both their games against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

India also need the Proteas to defeat Caribbean side. As the Men in Blue need the results to go in their favour, a video is going viral on social media where an Indian fan is asking Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs to beat West Indies.

India registered a place in the Super 8 stage on the back of four wins on the trot including the victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. But the hosts lost their first Super 8 match against South Africa by a big margin of 76 runs.

Will Rinku Singh Play vs Zimbabwe?

Rinku Singh, who left the Indian camp following a family emergency, has also sparked concerns about his availability for the crucial match. Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Chennai, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said, “And Rinku, his father wasn’t well so he went back and I think he is coming back today evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening.”

Ravi Shastri Backs Axar Patel And Washington Sundar

The Indian team management will have to make a selection call on whether they should bring back the vice-captain Axar Patel.

“I think they have to bring him (Axar Patel) back. You need that experience. I would say play both (Patel and Sundar). Give yourself that extra option. Because on a given day, you’re bound to have one bowler who’s going to have an off day. Like, for example, Varun Chakravarthy on Sunday. He was not at his best, and he paid the price for it,” Ravi Shastri said.

“Now, if eight batters can’t do the job in T20 cricket, then something’s wrong, especially with that kind of firepower. Where you’re missing out is you’re not giving yourself that extra option of a bowler, which I think is important. Rinku Singh might have to miss out. But if he has to come in, he has to come in place of a specialist batter,” the former India head coach added.

Also Read: Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash