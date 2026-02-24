Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Jammu and Kashmir batters put up a brilliant show on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka on Tuesday in Hubli and conclude the proceedings at 284/2. After winning the toss, J&K opted to bat first but lost an early wicket after Qamran Iqbal departed for 6.

But opener Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir then joined hands to provide the resistance to the side and stitched a partnership of 139 runs for the second wicket. Hassan looked absolutely set for a stunning hundred before a short delivery from Prasidh

Krishna hurried on to him and took the edge. KL Rahul grabbed a good catch in the slips to send him back for 88.

Pundir was then joined by experienced Paras Dogra and the two thoroughly frustrated the Karnataka bowlers. But unfortunately, Dogra was retired hurt for 9 off 48 and was replaced by Abdul Samad in the middle. Known for his explosive batting, Samad didn’t really hold back and went for his strokes as and when the ball was in his arc.

Three boundaries in a row 👊 🎥 Abdul Samad gets it going with some beautiful strokes! Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/E3RbdrU5K0 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 24, 2026

Elegant drives, powerful strikes, and a memorable milestone 💯 🎥 Glimpses of Shubham Pundir’s phenomenal century as he marches on in the #RanjiTrophy Final! Updates ▶️ https://t.co/G0ytZLEyNB@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/GisbfFyggy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Pundir notched up his hundred in style as he smashed a maximum over mid-wicket. Abdul Samad also struck a fifty as J&K ended the day in a commanding position. Prasidh Krishna scalped both the wickets for Karnataka.

