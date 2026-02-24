Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Shubham Pundir made headlines on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final as he notched up a brilliant hundred for Jammu and Kashmir.

Shubham Pundir. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubham Pundir. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 24, 2026 17:23:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Jammu and Kashmir batters put up a brilliant show on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka on Tuesday in Hubli and conclude the proceedings at 284/2. After winning the toss, J&K opted to bat first but lost an early wicket after Qamran Iqbal departed for 6. 

But opener Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir then joined hands to provide the resistance to the side and stitched a partnership of 139 runs for the second wicket. Hassan looked absolutely set for a stunning hundred before a short delivery from Prasidh 
Krishna hurried on to him and took the edge. KL Rahul grabbed a good catch in the slips to send him back for 88. 

Pundir was then joined by experienced Paras Dogra and the two thoroughly frustrated the Karnataka bowlers. But unfortunately, Dogra was retired hurt for 9 off 48 and was replaced by Abdul Samad in the middle. Known for his explosive batting, Samad didn’t really hold back and went for his strokes as and when the ball was in his arc. 

Meanwhile, Pundir notched up his hundred in style as he smashed a maximum over mid-wicket. Abdul Samad also struck a fifty as J&K ended the day in a commanding position. Prasidh Krishna scalped both the wickets for Karnataka. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | BCCI to Sack Gautam Gambhir if Team India Crashes Out From Super 8 Stages? Big Report Reveals

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abdul SamadAuqib NabiRanji Trophy FinalShubham Pundir

RELATED News

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI to Sack Gautam Gambhir if Team India Crashes Out From Super 8 Stages? Big Report Reveals

‘Never Carried Baggage From Past’ — Shikhar Dhawan Reacts Strongly To Speculation Surrounding His Second Marriage

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

QUICK LINKS