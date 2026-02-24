T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI to Sack Gautam Gambhir if Team India Crashes Out From Super 8 Stages? Big Report Reveals

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir’s decisions have been under scrutiny right from the very beginning as the side failed to deliver on a number of occasions under him. While the results in the longer format weren’t encouraging, the decisions taken by the management also attracted the back lash by the former cricketers and fans. The side lost Test series against New Zealand and South Africa at home while had a disappointing run in Tour Downunder resulting in India staring at an early exit from the WTC final race.

From the results in the Test series to the number of debuts handed– everything was under scanner. But India had been dominating in the T20Is. The ultra-aggressive approach had helped the side broke numerous records and consistently clinch wins in the bilateral ties.

The start of the T20 World Cup 2026 was a shaky one but India still made it to the Super 8 undefeated. They won all their four group games.

But, the recent defeat against South Africa in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 has once again put the coaching staff under scanner. India lost to South Africa by 76 runs and this big margin has impacted the team’s NRR. Moreover, West Indies’ thumping win against Zimbabwe has further created problems for Team India and their qualification now depends upon a number of permutations and combinations.

India just don’t need to win their remaining two matches but a their qualification also rely upon the clash between South Africa and West Indies. Things will get tricky for the hosts if South Africa suffer a defeat as the Caribbean side has NRR on their side.

Will BCCI Sack Gautam Gambhir?

There has been no official word on this from the board. But there have been calls from ex-cricketers who suggest that Gautam Gambhir should be sacked if India fail to defend the title.

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary reckons the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will take the tough call. “If India doesn’t win the T20 World Cup, then I think that the BCCI should take a big and difficult decision regarding Gautam Gambhir. The BCCI secretary has already stated that Gambhir will continue until his contract expires, and there is no question of removing him,” Tiwary told InsideSport earlier.

“But I think the 2026 T20 World Cup, if the result doesn’t come in this and then the BCCI will remove him and take a big call,” he added.

India are surely in a spot of bother as far as their qualification is concerned at the moment. But if they failed to defend the title, will BCCI take the bold step especially with ODI World Cup lined up for next year?

