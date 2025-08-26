LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Real American Freestyle Event To Pay Tribute To Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan: Details Inside

Real American Freestyle, AF01, will be dedicated to the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on August 30, with FOX Nation streaming a special tribute to the life, legacy and mark the wrestling icon has left.

Real American Freestyle Event to Pay Tribute to Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan: Details Inside (Image Credit - X\RAFWrestlingUSA)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 26, 2025 02:14:49 IST

Real American Freestyle has something special in store to honor Hulk Hogan the wrestling legend who died on July 24. The inaugural RAF01 will now also be a commemoration of the great career that Hogan had and his legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

Real American Freestyle to Honor Hulk Hogan

The untimely death of Hogan is being investigated. According to MZ, the authorities are investigating the case, and it is assumed that there could be medical malpractice. His widow, Sky Daily, said he had a damaged phrenic nerve following a recent surgery which could have caused his premature death.

In spite of the tragedy, the first Real American Freestyle event, which Hogan had been assisting in shaping, is going ahead as scheduled. The performance of the show will take place on August 30, 2007 in Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio. The exclusive broadcast partner, the FOX Nation has confirmed that the event will have a tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE and FOX Nation Tributes for Hulk Hogan

In a declaration by Fox Nation, the tribute would be broadcast live and both Sky Daily and Nick Hogan would be part of the tribute to his memory. The segment will probably capture the life and influence of Hogan who is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling.

WWE also celebrated Hulk Hogan in the previous Raw, SmackDown and NXT episodes. Also, TMZ published a documentary named TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan with emotional interviews of Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, and Mark Henry, who knew Hogan well.

Real American Freestyle Promotion Vision

Earlier this year Hogan teamed up with Eric Bischoff, Chad Bronstein, and Izzy Martinez to create Real American Freestyle. The promotion announced the promotion in April with the aim of introducing wrestling in a new, bold, modern manner, which is a combination of sporting competition and a good story.

Bronstein, who was also a partner in Hogan in his Real American Beer brand in 2024, is the promotion CEO. Bischoff is the new Chief Media Officer and Martinez a former UFC coach is the new Chief Operating Officer. They are on the way to make freestyle wrestling professional and mainstream.

RAF01 Lineup and Hulk Hogan’s Lasting Impact

According to the release notes of Fox Nation, Julianna Pena, Holly Holm, Urijah Faber, Mark Coleman, Tito Ortiz and Clay Guida and other familiar fighters will also be present at the event. Also, viewers will get the commentary team of Kurt Angle, Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins to call the action throughout the night.

The card is composed of ten fights in the main card and a lot is on the plate of AF01 as it comes into being. Although the contest will be a display of wrestling prowess, the night will eventually serve as a celebration of a man whose influence on the professional wrestling industry spanned decades and inspired several generations of fans, Hulk Hogan.

ALSO READ: WWE No Mercy, Homecoming And Halloween Havoc Tickets On Sale: Dates, Times, and Venue Details Revealed

