Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the final Test against England, appreciated all the love and good wishes coming his way, which have been a “source of strength” for him and expressed his eagerness to return to the on-field action.

Toe Injury Forces Pant Off the Field

Pant sustained a brutal blow on his right foot and was forced to leave the field in the 68th over of the opening day of the fourth Test. In Manchester, a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on his foot. He returned to the field with a broken foot and added valuable runs with his flamboyance to propel India to 358.

The 27-year-old didn’t keep the wickets and remained in the dressing room in the second innings. Washington Sundar was promoted in the ranks and hammered an unbeaten 101(296) and played a priceless role in steering India to a famous draw alongside Ravindra Jadeja at Old Trafford.

Pant Shares Emotional Instagram Post

Pant took to X and provided an update on his injury and wrote, “Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It’s been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following routines and giving it my 100 per cent. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can’t wait to be back doing what I love.”

Grit and Guts: Pant Returns With a Broken Foot

After Pant endured the blow, the swelling was immediately visible, and blood dripped slowly when he removed his boot. The pain was intense and evident on his face. He retired hurt on 37(54) at that time, couldn’t walk back and went off the ground on a golf buggy.

On the second day, Pant shocked everyone. Just before lunch, India stood at 314/6. The explosive southpaw, geared up, walked back to the crease and was greeted with resounding applause from the spectators. In his unexpected return, Pant pulled the ball with sheer power and hammered his 90th six in Test cricket to go level with Virender Sehwag, India’s highest six-hitter in the format.

Half-Century Heroics Before Dismissal

He topped it up by driving the ball away for a four to bring up a hard-fought half-century. England tearaway Jofra Archer pulled the curtain down on Rishabh’s resistance at 54(75) by sending his off-stump cartwheeling in the air with a rip-roaring delivery.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had unrelenting praise in store for the left-handed star during the post-match press conference and said, “One thing I want to say is that the character and the foundation of this team will be built on something that Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well.”

“Any amount of praise is not enough for him. Especially batting with a broken foot. Not many people have done that in the past, and he has put his hand up, and that is why I say any amount of praise. I can sit here and talk about this for hours and hours. I think the generations to come forward will talk about this,” he added.

Jagadeesan Replaces Pant for Final Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan as Pant’s replacement for the final fixture of the pulsating series. Pant’s series concluded with 479 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 68.42, with two centuries and three fifties.

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

(With Inputs From ANI)

