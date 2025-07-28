Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’

Gautam Gambhir mostly never speaks much about one player in cricket because he always says the team is more important. But this time he said big words for Rishabh Pant after what Pant did in 4th Test against England.

Rishabh Pant got injured in the 4th Test

On first day of match, Pant tried to play reverse shot to Chris Woakes ball. The ball hit his foot very bad. He fall down and can’t stand. He was in lot of pain. His right toe was very swollen and he had to leave field in buggy.

Later after the scans, it was told that Pant toe is fractured. It was not clear if he can play again in the match or even in the rest of England series. Many peoples think his tour is over.

Rishabh Pant come back next day and score 57 runs

Everybody think Pant will not bat again. But he surprise everyone when he came to bat again on next morning. Crowd in Manchester clap and cheer him when he walk slowly to field. He was hurt and not walking proper but still he fight.

He played with full heart and made 57 runs for team. Even when he was injured, he don’t give up. This show his strong mind and love for country. It was not only about runs but about how he show courage in tough time.

Gautam Gambhir speech in dressing room for Pant

After the match Gautam Gambhir said some emotional things in dressing room for Pant.

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh you’ve done for this team,” he said. “I hate talking about individuals. I’ve never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You’ve not only inspired this dressing room, but you’ve inspired the next generation. This is what you’ve done.”

“And that is the legacy which you’ve created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will be… is always… will always be proud of you,” he also said.

Rishabh Pant not playing 5th Test, Jagadeesan replace him

Because of his toe injury, Pant can’t play the 5th and last test. Team India bring N Jagadeesan in squad to take his place. Even if Pant not play again in this series, people will always remember his brave innings.

ALSO READ: Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test