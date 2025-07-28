Home > Sports > Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’

Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’

On the first day of the match, Pant was struck hard on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. He was in great pain, unable to walk, and had to be taken off the field on a buggy. Later scans showed he had fractured his toe, putting his participation in doubt for the rest of the Test and the tour.

Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery in 4th Test: 'You’ve Inspired The Next Generation' (Image Credit - X)
Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery in 4th Test: 'You’ve Inspired The Next Generation' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 28, 2025 14:44:28 IST

Gautam Gambhir mostly never speaks much about one player in cricket because he always says the team is more important. But this time he said big words for Rishabh Pant after what Pant did in 4th Test against England.

Rishabh Pant got injured in the 4th Test

On first day of match, Pant tried to play reverse shot to Chris Woakes ball. The ball hit his foot very bad. He fall down and can’t stand. He was in lot of pain. His right toe was very swollen and he had to leave field in buggy.

Later after the scans, it was told that Pant toe is fractured. It was not clear if he can play again in the match or even in the rest of England series. Many peoples think his tour is over.

Rishabh Pant come back next day and score 57 runs

Everybody think Pant will not bat again. But he surprise everyone when he came to bat again on next morning. Crowd in Manchester clap and cheer him when he walk slowly to field. He was hurt and not walking proper but still he fight.

He played with full heart and made 57 runs for team. Even when he was injured, he don’t give up. This show his strong mind and love for country. It was not only about runs but about how he show courage in tough time.

Gautam Gambhir speech in dressing room for Pant

After the match Gautam Gambhir said some emotional things in dressing room for Pant.

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh you’ve done for this team,” he said. “I hate talking about individuals. I’ve never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You’ve not only inspired this dressing room, but you’ve inspired the next generation. This is what you’ve done.”

“And that is the legacy which you’ve created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will be… is always… will always be proud of you,” he also said.

Rishabh Pant not playing 5th Test, Jagadeesan replace him

Because of his toe injury, Pant can’t play the 5th and last test. Team India bring N Jagadeesan in squad to take his place. Even if Pant not play again in this series, people will always remember his brave innings.

ALSO READ: Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test

Tags: england tourgautam gambhirN Jagadeesanrishabh pant

RELATED News

WWE Star Chad Gable Confirms Rotator Cuff Injury, Shares Positive Outlook
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ben Stokes For Unsportsmanlike Behavior, Dubs Him ‘Spoiled Kid’
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami
Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Gaza

LATEST NEWS

India, Japan Boost Ties with Focus on Economic Security and Space
Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
Rajnath Singh Opens Operation Sindoor Debate In Lok Sabha, Says ‘No Foreign Interruption To Stop Operation Sindoor’
India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025
Breaking: 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev
Bihar SIR Hearing: Justice Surya Kant Tells ADR Counsel That It Is Only A Draft Exercise
Breaking: Cambodia and Thailand Halt War with Immediate Ceasefire
Molly Gordon Ended Up Spilling The Bear Spoilers To Logan Lerman, Admits, ‘I Can’t Keep A Secret’
Shanti Gold IPO Day 2: What You Need To Know Before It Closes On July 29
BLACKPINK Comes Together For Jennie’s Solo Song, Zayn Malik Marks Attendance With Daughter At Group’s NYC Concert
Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’
Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’
Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’
Gautam Gambhir Praises Rishabh Pant For His Bravery In 4th Test: ‘You’ve Inspired The Next Generation’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?