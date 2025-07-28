Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test

Team India faced a tough moment on Day 1 of the fourth Test when Rishabh Pant had to leave the field after getting hit on the foot. He was clearly in pain and had to be taken off the ground in a buggy.

Jagadeesan Gets His Big Chance

Pant was rushed to the hospital, and scans later confirmed he had a fractured toe. With the fifth and final Test coming up soon, India needed a quick replacement, and that’s where Narayan Jagadeesan stepped in.

🚨 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🚨 Rishabh Pant ruled out of fifth Test due to injury; N Jagadeesan named replacement. All The Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper from Tamil Nadu has now been called up to join the Indian Test squad in England. He got his visa on Sunday and will be flying out to be part of the team for the Oval Test, starting July 31.

Strong First-Class Record for Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan has been a steady performer in domestic cricket. He has played 52 first-class matches so far, scoring 3373 runs at an average of 47.50. He’s hit 10 centuries and 14 fifties along the way.

His form in the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy was excellent. He made 674 runs in just eight games for Tamil Nadu, averaging 56.16. That includes two centuries and five half-centuries. He’s been part of the BCCI’s list of promising players over the past year.

Narayan Jagadeesan in the IPL

Jagadeesan’s IPL journey hasn’t been very long, but he’s had a few chances. He played 13 matches in total — seven for Chennai Super Kings and six for Kolkata Knight Riders.

While playing for CSK across two seasons, he scored 73 runs. In the 2023 season with KKR, he made 89 runs from six matches. He’s still waiting for a proper breakthrough in the league.

Rishabh Pant’s Efforts Before Injury

Before the injury, Pant had played a big role in India’s series campaign. He smashed 134 and 118 in the first Test at Headingley and then made 25 and 65 at Edgbaston.

At Lord’s, he hit 74 in the first innings but didn’t get going in the second. In Manchester, despite his injury, he still managed to score 54 from 75 balls. With him now ruled out, Jagadeesan has a golden opportunity to prove himself on the big stage.

