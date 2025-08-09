LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Roman Reigns’ Cameo in The Pickup: A Knockout Surprise in Eddie Murphy’s Heist Comedy

Roman Reigns’ Cameo in The Pickup: A Knockout Surprise in Eddie Murphy’s Heist Comedy

Roman Reigns makes a surprise cameo in Eddie Murphy’s The Pickup, playing an MMA fighter performing at a casino during a heist. His brief role adds tension and humor, nodding to his WWE persona. The scene is a standout moment, blending wrestling flair with Hollywood comedy.

Roman Reigns makes a surprise cameo in Eddie Murphy’s The Pickup (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 21:07:10 IST

Prime Video’s The Pickup is Eddie Murphy’s latest comedy-action hybrid, centered on two armored truck drivers entangled in a chaotic casino heist. The film blends humor, high-stakes crime, and star power, with a cast that includes Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer. While the plot follows a familiar heist formula, moments of sharp comedy and surprise appearances keep it engaging.

One standout is WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who appears in a short but memorable cameo late in the film. Though The Pickup doesn’t always fully utilize its cast, Reigns delivers a fun and fitting performance that resonates with fans of both wrestling and action cinema.

Roman Reigns Raises the Stakes

Roman Reigns plays an unnamed MMA fighter, headlining the casino’s entertainment the night of the heist. His presence isn’t just for show, it adds weight to the casino’s status and amplifies the tension of the robbery. Though brief, the scene cleverly uses Reigns’ intimidating persona. In a humorous exchange, Zoe tricks him into believing his opponent insulted him, sparking a reaction that conveniently aids the heist. It’s a playful nod to his WWE image and the theatrical nature of wrestling.

From the Ring to the Screen

Though known primarily for his WWE dominance—holding the longest title reign since 1988—Reigns is no stranger to acting. He’s appeared in films like Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy, often portraying characters echoing his wrestling persona. In The Pickup, he once again leans into that image, adding a fun layer of self-awareness. His cameo is a great example of how wrestlers can cross into mainstream entertainment, using their larger-than-life personalities to enhance storytelling.

While The Pickup received mixed reviews, Roman Reigns’ appearance stands out as a clever and crowd-pleasing moment that ties together wrestling culture and Hollywood comedy.

Tags: Eddie MurphyRoman ReignsThe PickupWWE

