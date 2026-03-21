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Home > Sports News > Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

A 15-year-old sensation just made history in the Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20 tournament. See how this debutant shattered a 7-year-old world record.

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women's T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record. Photo: X
Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women's T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 21, 2026 16:14:54 IST

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Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

Fanny Utagushimaninde: The world of cricket often produces prodigious talents, but what transpired on Friday, March 20 at the Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20 tournament was nothing short of a sporting fairytale. At just 15 years and 223 days old, Rwanda’s rising star Fanny Utagushimaninde didn’t just play a match; she rewrote the history books, becoming the youngest centurion—male or female—in T20 International history.

Making her international debut against Ghana, Utagushimaninde displayed the composure of a veteran and the fearlessness of youth. Her blistering, unbeaten 111 propelled Rwanda to a massive total and shattered a seven-year-old record that many thought would stand for decades.

A New Standard for Youth

By reaching her century in the 18th over, Fanny eclipsed the previous record held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako. In 2019, Alako had set the benchmark against Mali at the age of 16 years and 233 days. Utagushimaninde’s feat at 15 is a testament to the rapid growth of women’s cricket in the Associate nations.

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Her achievement also puts her well ahead of the record-holders in the men’s game. France’s Gustav McKeon currently holds the record for the youngest male T20I centurion, having achieved the feat at 18 years and 280 days. Fanny has effectively lowered that global bar by three full years.

Redefining the “Perfect Debut”

The records didn’t stop at age. Before Friday, the highest score by a woman on T20I debut was an unbeaten 96 by Australian legend Karen Rolton against England in 2005. Utagushimaninde’s 111* now sits comfortably at the top of that list. While the men’s game has seen debut hundreds from the likes of Matthews Spoors (Canada) and JP Kotze (Namibia), Fanny’s dominance at such a tender age creates a category of its own.

How Did the Match Go?

Rwanda chose to bat first. Fanny and the captain, Gisele Ishimwe, made a 47-run opening partnership. But then, a brief collapse left Rwanda at 97/3. Fanny then paired with wicketkeeper Merveille Uwase. Together, these two players piled up a huge 113-run partnership that took the score to 210/3, leaving the opposition in despair.

It was just a matter of time for Rwanda to win the match. Ghana could not get hold of any rhythm against the well-disciplined bowling lineup, and in the finish, they were only able to reach a poor 88/8. Belise Murekatete was the standout among the bowlers with three wickets, to help produce a dominant 122-run victory.

Read More: IPL 2026: Take 1 Crore And Leave! Ex KKR and India Batter Slams PBKS Star Lockie Ferguson For Missing Start Of Tournament

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Tags: Associate Cricket NewsBelise MurekateteCricket Records 2026Fanny UtagushimanindeMerveille UwaseProsscovia AlakoRwanda vs Ghana 2026Youngest Century in CricketYoungest T20I Centurion

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Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

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Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record
Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record
Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record
Rwanda’s Fanny Utagushimaninde Scripts Huge Women’s T20I History At 15 Years, Breaks 7-Year-Old Feat To Create New World Record

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