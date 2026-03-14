LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Salman Ali Agha threw his glove and helmet on the ground after being controversially run out by his opposite number, Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He later picked both equipment up and then threw them again while walking back to the pavillion, after being confirmed to be out by the third-umpire.

Salman Ali Agha was run out in a controversial manner vs Bangladesh. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Salman Ali Agha was run out in a controversial manner vs Bangladesh. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 14, 2026 16:55:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has been reportedly reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC). A demerit point has been imposed on him for the abuse of his equipment. The incident took place in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. 

Following his controversial run out against Bangladesh in the second fixture, Salman threw his glove and helmet on the ground. 
He later picked both equipment up and then threw them again while walking back to the pavilion. 

This was considered a Level 1 offense and a breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the match refree Neeyamur Rashid. 

You Might Be Interested In

“The specific incident involved abusing cricket equipment on the ground while leaving the field. Regarding Salman Agha, he has no previous history of such behaviour. We have to maintain neutrality when we judge. Consequently, we have issued a reprimand and a demerit point,” Neeyamur told The Daily Star.

The Controversial Run Out

In the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings in the second ODI in Dhaka, Mohammad Rizwan was on strike while Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling.

On the fourth ball of the over, Rizwan played the ball straight back towards the bowler’s right. Miraz moved to his right and tried to stop the ball with his boot. While doing so, he collided with Salman Agha at the non-striker’s end.

The ball stopped near them. Agha, who was outside his crease, bent down to pick up the ball so he could hand it to the bowler. But Miraz reacted quickly, grabbed the ball himself, and threw it at the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Agha was still well outside his crease.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire. After checking the replay, the TV umpire ruled Agha run out, confirming that the ball was still in play and that the batter had not grounded his bat inside the crease.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan are touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. The first match was won by the hosts Bangladesh while the visitors made a good comeback in the second. Pakistan scored 274 before getting bowled out as Maaz Sadaqat struck 75 off 46 while captain Agha hit 64 off 62. 

Later, the bowlers didn’t let Bangladesh take an upperhand and eventually bundled them out for 114 while chasing a revised target of 243. Haris Rauf and Maaz Sadaqat bagged three wickets apiece as Pakistan won by 128 runs (D/L Method). 

The two sides will now be up against each other in Dhaka on Sunday in the decided. 

Also Read: BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI | ‘No One Came Here to Play Charity League’ — Litton Das Reacts to Salman Ali Agha’s Controversial Run-Out in Dhaka

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And Where to Watch BFC vs MBSG Live Match

‘CSK is Incomplete Without MS Dhoni’: Former Teammate’s Huge IPL 2026 Prediction Goes Viral

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: From Rahul Dravid to Mithali Raj, Check Out The List of Winners at Annual BCCI Awards

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: ‘No One Came Here to Play Charity League’ — Litton Das Reacts to Salman Ali Agha’s Controversial Run-Out in Dhaka

IPL 2026: Harshit Rana Injury Deals Big Blow to Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders | Full List of Unavailable Players in KKR Squad

LATEST NEWS

Shweta Salunkhe, The Woman Behind a Growing Global Business and Cafe Empire

Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

West Bengal Election 2026: Meet Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s Power Player And Leader Of Opposition Who May Contest Against Mamata Banerjee In Her Kolkata Bastion

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

Chennai Man Killed After Trying To Defend Friend Who Urinated Near Sleeping Women; Three Arrested

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out
BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out
BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out
BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

QUICK LINKS