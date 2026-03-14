BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in Trouble After Agitated Reaction on Controversial Run Out

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has been reportedly reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC). A demerit point has been imposed on him for the abuse of his equipment. The incident took place in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Following his controversial run out against Bangladesh in the second fixture, Salman threw his glove and helmet on the ground.

He later picked both equipment up and then threw them again while walking back to the pavilion.

This was considered a Level 1 offense and a breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the match refree Neeyamur Rashid.

“The specific incident involved abusing cricket equipment on the ground while leaving the field. Regarding Salman Agha, he has no previous history of such behaviour. We have to maintain neutrality when we judge. Consequently, we have issued a reprimand and a demerit point,” Neeyamur told The Daily Star.

The Controversial Run Out

In the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings in the second ODI in Dhaka, Mohammad Rizwan was on strike while Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling.

On the fourth ball of the over, Rizwan played the ball straight back towards the bowler’s right. Miraz moved to his right and tried to stop the ball with his boot. While doing so, he collided with Salman Agha at the non-striker’s end.

The ball stopped near them. Agha, who was outside his crease, bent down to pick up the ball so he could hand it to the bowler. But Miraz reacted quickly, grabbed the ball himself, and threw it at the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Agha was still well outside his crease.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire. After checking the replay, the TV umpire ruled Agha run out, confirming that the ball was still in play and that the batter had not grounded his bat inside the crease.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan are touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. The first match was won by the hosts Bangladesh while the visitors made a good comeback in the second. Pakistan scored 274 before getting bowled out as Maaz Sadaqat struck 75 off 46 while captain Agha hit 64 off 62.

Later, the bowlers didn’t let Bangladesh take an upperhand and eventually bundled them out for 114 while chasing a revised target of 243. Haris Rauf and Maaz Sadaqat bagged three wickets apiece as Pakistan won by 128 runs (D/L Method).

The two sides will now be up against each other in Dhaka on Sunday in the decided.

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