‘Not Always Right…’: Shahid Afridi Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Backs Rohit Sharma, Virat In ODIs

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani captain and all-rounder, has once again ignited the rivalry against Gautam Gambhir. While speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, Afridi endorsed Indian batting legends and former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He said the duo should remain in the ODI setup, while ‘efforts to sideline the two stars make little sense.’

Shahid Afridi Showers Praise For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Afridi praised both batters for their form in the recent ODI series, stressing that they still have several years of top-level cricket ahead.

“It’s a fact that Virat and Rohit are the backbone of the Indian batting line-up,” he said. “The way they have played in the recent ODI series, it can confidently be said that they can play until the 2027 World Cup.”

He suggested workload management rather than exclusion, recommending that they be rested only when India plays less competitive opposition.

“You need to preserve both these stars. When India is playing against a weaker team, they can try some new players and rest Virat and Rohit,” he added.

Shahid Afridi Takes Subtle Dig at Gautam Gambhir

Afridi’s comments also carried a pointed critique of India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, as the two have been involved in a long-standing feud dating back to their playing days.

“The way Gautam started his stint, it looked like he thought that what he thinks and says is right,” Afridi remarked. “But after some time, it was proved that you are not always right.”

India’s run under Gambhir has seen mixed results, notable wins at the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, but also home Test series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa.

Hails Rohit Sharma’s ODI Sixes Record

The former all-rounder also congratulated Rohit Sharma for surpassing his long-standing record for most sixes in ODIs.

“Records are meant to be broken, and this too is now bettered,” Afridi said. “I am happy that a player whom I have always liked has broken this record.”

Rohit overtook Afridi’s tally of 351 sixes during India’s second ODI against South Africa in Raipur and now sits at 355.

Afridi reflected on Rohit’s early promise, recalling their time together at Deccan Chargers during the inaugural IPL season.

“During practice sessions, I watched him bat, and his class impressed me,” he said. “I knew that one day Rohit would play for India, and he has proved himself as a classy batter.”

