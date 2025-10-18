Shohei Ohtani's 3-HR, 10-K gem caps Dodgers' NLCS sweep

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM LOS ANGELES DODGERS V MILWAUKEE BREWERS – NLCS GAME FOUR. SHOHEI OHTANI RECEIVING NLCS MVP TROPHY, SOUNDBITE FROM OHTANI RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 17, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) GAME FOUR OF NLCS – MILWAUKEE BREWERS AT LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT DODGER STADIUM 1. LOS ANGELES DODGERS' SHOHEI OHTANI WARMING UP BEFORE FIRST POSTSEASON CAREER START AS A PITCHER TOF 1ST 2. OHTANI STRIKES OUT MILWAUKEE BREWERS’ WILLIAM CONTRERAS FOR 3RD OUT TO END TOP HALF OF INNING 3. OHTANI WALKING BACK AFTER ENDING INNING BOTTOM 1ST 4. BREWERS STARTER JOSE QUINTANA PITCHING – DODGERS OHTANI HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO RIGHT FIELD TO PUT DODGERS 1-0 UP 5. QUINTANA REACTS / CROWD CHEERING 6. OHTANI CELEBRATING / CROWD CHEERING 7. REPLAYS X 2 8. DODGERS TOMMY EDMAN SINGLES ON A SHARP GROUND BALL TO CENTER FIELDER BLAKE PERKINS / MOOKIE BETTS SCORES TO MAKE IT 2-0 FOR DODGERS 9. EDMAN CELEBRATING / REPLAY BOTTOM 4TH 10. BREWERS RELIEVER CHAD PATRICK PITCHING – OHTANI HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO RIGHT CENTER FIELD TO MAKE IT 4-0 FOR DODGERS/ FREDDIE FREEMAN REACTS 11. REPLAYS X 3 12. OHTANI REACHING DUGOUT AND CELEBRATING TOP 6TH 13. OHTANI STRIKES OUT BREWERS BRICE TURANG 14. REPLAYS X 2 BOTTOM 7TH 15. BREWERS' RELIEVER TREVOR MEGILL PITCHING – OHTANI HOMERS ON A FLY BALL TO CENTER FIELD TO STRETCH DODGERS’ LEAD TO 5-0 / CROWD CHEERING 16. REPLAYS X 2 17. DODGERS DUGOUT CHEERING / SLOW-MOTION OF OHTANI CELEBRATING TOP 9TH 19. DODGERS’ RELIEVER ROKI SASAKI GETS THE FINAL OUT / CALEB DURBIN FLIES OUT TO RIGHT FIELDER ANDY PAGES 20. VARIOUS OF SASAKI BEING CONGRATULATED 21. OHTANI JOINS THE CELEBRATIONS 22. OHTANI 23. VARIOUS OF DODGERS CELEBRATING / 24. SLOW-MOTION REPLAY OF OHTANI LEADING CELEBRATIONS IN DODGERS DUGOUT 25. MOOKIE BETTS AND TOMMY EDMAN CELEBRATING / ANDY PAGES CELEBRATING / ROKI SASAKI CELEBRATING 26. VARIOUS OF OHTANI BEING PRESENTED WITH NLCS MVP AWARD 27. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TROPHY CEREMONY HOST SAYING: "The best player on this planet, Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter, Will (Ireton). Shohei, congratulations. What's more fun, striking out 10 or hitting three home runs?" SHOHEI OHTANI (Japanese followed by English translation) SAYING: "It was really, you know, fun on both sides of the ball today. You know, really, as a representative, I'm taking this trophy, and let's get four more wins." STORY: Shohei Ohtani was a one-man show, hitting three home runs and striking out 10 in six-plus scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the second consecutive season with a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday (October 17). Ohtani hit home runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings as the defending champion Dodgers swept the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will attempt to become the first team to win consecutive titles since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. Ohtani (2-0), who gave up two hits and walked three, became the first pitcher in MLB history — regular season or postseason — to hit three home runs and strike out at least one in the same game. The two-way star went deep for the first time since he hit a pair of homers in the wild-card-round opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The three-time MVP entered the night batting .121 (4-for-33) over his previous eight games. Los Angeles is headed to the World Series for the fifth time in nine seasons, getting past the Brewers in the NLCS for the second time in that stretch (2018). Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits over two-plus innings as the Brewers saw their season end after compiling the majors' best regular-season record at 97-65. Quintana walked one and fanned one. Milwaukee ended the four-game series with four total runs on 14 hits. Ohtani opened the game from the mound by walking Brice Turang. He followed that by striking out the next three Milwaukee batters, then led off the bottom of the first inning with a 446-foot home run to right field on Quintana's sixth pitch. He became the first Dodgers pitcher to hit a home run in a playoff game. The Dodgers put up two more runs in the first inning, taking a 3-0 lead on an RBI single from Tommy Edman and a run-scoring groundout from Teoscar Hernandez. Ohtani did not give up a hit until Jackson Chourio doubled to lead off the fourth. The right-hander retired the next three Milwaukee batters, including the last two by strikeout. Ohtani belted a 469-foot home run in the fourth inning that landed on top of the corrugated metal roof at the back of the right field bleachers. He added a 427-foot homer to center field in the seventh as the Dodgers took a 5-0 lead. After he walked Christian Yelich and gave up a single to William Contreras to open the top of the seventh inning, Ohtani left the mound to a standing ovation. Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, Anthony Banda and Roki Sasaki recorded the final nine outs. The Brewers' lone run came on a Turang RBI forceout in the eighth. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

