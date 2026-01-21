LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Surprising Twist: Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram, Ending Months-Long Dating Rumours, Is Their 'Friendship' Chapter Just Over?

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on Instagram. (Photo: X)
Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on Instagram. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 21, 2026 16:39:49 IST

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and radio jockey RJ Mahvash have sparked fresh speculation among fans after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

The surprising move has reignited questions about the nature of their relationship and whether their long-standing bond is coming to an end.

Fans Notice Social Media Fallout

Over the past few months, Chahal and Mahvash had been frequently interacting online, sharing friendly banter, and appearing together in public. Their camaraderie had led many to speculate about a possible romantic connection.

However, fans were recently shocked to discover that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This social media step has set off a fresh wave of rumours, prompting followers to question whether their “friendship chapter” has come to a close.

Months-Long Dating Rumours Finally End?

Chahal and Mahvash were at the centre of dating rumours following the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma in March 2025. The rumours intensified after the pair were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and later during IPL 2025

Social media users closely tracked their vacations in London, noticing that photos from similar locations fueled speculation.

Despite the attention, neither Chahal nor Mahvash ever publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. In fact, Chahal addressed the rumours during a candid conversation with Raj Shamani’s podcast in August 2025, stating:

“No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.”

He also expressed concern for Mahvash, revealing how the trolling affected her:

“For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things.”

RJ Mahvash Responds to Dating Speculations

Mahvash had also addressed the online chatter, clarifying her stance on the rumours. She shared an Instagram Story saying:

“Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with an opposite gender, so you are dating that person? I am sorry, what year is this?”

Her comments highlighted the unfairness of being labelled based on social media appearances, emphasizing her independence in the industry.

From Public Appearances to Instagram Silence

The friendship between Chahal and Mahvash was widely noted during major cricket events. Fans remember the pair being spotted at the Champions Trophy final and supporting IPL teams together. Their social media posts, especially from vacations, were closely scrutinized, further fanning the flames of speculation.

The recent Instagram unfollow adds a new twist, leaving fans to wonder whether this marks the end of their bond or just a temporary distance.

Neither Yuzvendra Chahal nor RJ Mahvash have publicly commented on the latest development. Their silence has only fueled more curiosity, leaving fans to closely monitor their social media activity for any sign of reconciliation or confirmation of a fallout.

As of now, the months-long dating rumours appear to have ended, but the future of their friendship remains uncertain.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:39 PM IST
