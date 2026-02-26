T20 World Cup 2026: Chepauk Roars As Sanju Samson Replaces Rinku Singh In India’s Playing XI Against Zimbabwe

There was a fresh look to India’s playing XI as they stepped out to face Zimbabwe in their Super Eight fixture of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson finally returned to the side, replacing Rinku Singh for this crucial match.

It has to be noted that Sanju Samson hasn’t featured much in the ongoing tournament. He has played just one match, which was against the Namibia cricket team. With India now deep into the Super Eight stage, the team management decided to make a great change in the batting line-up and gave another opportunity to Sanju.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Sanju Samson’s inclusion at the toss. He also shared another key detail as he revealed that Samson will take over wicketkeeping duties in this match, replacing Ishan Kishan behind the stumps. Sanju Samson will be eager to make the most of this opportunity with both the bat and the gloves.

Samson, Axar return As Team India Asked To Bat At Chepauk

Apart from Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav also revealed the team’s decision to include Axar Patel, who has replaced Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Suryakumar also said, “Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table. Team required that and I think we’ll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Play the same way as you’ve been playing last whole year. Enjoy the game and forget everything. Be fearless.”

Meanwhile, as soon as Suryakumar Yadav announced the return of Sanju Samson in the playing XI, fans flooded social media with their reactions to this.

Check how fans reacted on X:

Best openers for India in T20 World Cup: – Ishan Kishan ❌

– Sanju Samson ❌

– Abhishek Sharma ❌

– Aiden Markram ✅ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 26, 2026

Can anyone tell on what basis Sanju Samson is playing? Sanju Samson is the luckiest player of India, he comes into the team every time without performing well. We hope that at least he scores good runs today and also against the big teams in the future. #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/RF1JXtQx1x — SixrXI (@SixrXIH) February 26, 2026

Sanju Samson Is Probably The Only Cricketer Who Matches Virat Kohli’s Crowd Response Despite Staying On The Bench For 90% Of His Career 🧨 SKY Was Shocked Seeing The Response 🌟 Hopefully He Performs Big And Makes The Crowd Happy 🧨#IndVsZim — Analyst (@BoAnalyst) February 26, 2026

SANJU SAMSON IS GOING TO WK..!!! – The roar from Chepauk crowd, Madness 🤯 Can’t wait for IPL 2026 in CSK jersey. pic.twitter.com/wYjbd7HCV8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2026

So they’ll make Sanju Samson open, and Ishan will be sent to bat at No. 3 from opening. Tilak Varma, who has been playing at No. 3, will now have to bat at No. 5. 🙏 This is what happens when you don’t finalize your proper playing XI and combination before the World Cup. In… pic.twitter.com/QbiGF4oUit — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 26, 2026

Sanju Samson Anna , life doesn’t give two chances to everyone.

But when you finally get Chance, make sure you use it perfectly. We just want you to grab this opportunity without any mistakes and show your real game.

We are always ready to support and defend you.🥹 pic.twitter.com/YHHFtBkMRR — Manoj (@Jvm_Manoj) February 26, 2026

🚨 Our Top 3 – Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan Make this chance count Sanju. 🔥 Chettan, many guys have doubts regarding your game at Chepauk, give them a befitting reply tonight. 💛 pic.twitter.com/GWMGxinS6K — Pratyush Halder (@pratyush_no7) February 26, 2026

Zimbabwe Makes One Tactical Change In Playing XI

Talking about Zimbabwe, the Sikandar Raza-led team has also made one tactical change in their playing XI.

“We’re going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we’re feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It’s holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out,” said Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza.

Playing XIs of India and Zimbabwe

India’s Playing XI vs Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe’s Playing XI vs India: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

