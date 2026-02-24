T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

The Indian team is in a spot of bother as far as their semi-final qualification is concerned after losing to South Africa in the first Super 8 match.

Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 24, 2026 14:52:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

The Indian team had a forgettable outing against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. The side suffered a defeat by 76 runs. After the loss, Team Indian members have been criticised on social media as they have been spotted with their partners on off days during the tournament. 

BCCI’s new rules 

The BCCI had earlier barred wives and family members of cricket players from accompanying them for not more than 14 days on a 45-day long tour, alongside making it compulsory for all team members to travel together in the team bus.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, the board reintroduced the old rule. “Keeping in view the team unity, now all the players will travel by the team bus only. No matter how big a player is, he will not be allowed to travel separately,” read the report.

You Might Be Interested In

There have been videos on social media going viral where Hardik is spotted with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. He was also seen celebrating the model’s birthday earlier. 

Suryakumar Yadav’s wife was also spotted in the stands and has reportedly been travelling with the team.

India’s Performance

The Indian team reached the Super 8 stage after winning all their group matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. But the start of Super 8 stage turned out to be a forgettable outing as the side suffered a massive 76-run defeated against South Africa. The Proteas posted 187/7 in 20 overs in Ahmedabad after David Miller struck 63 off 35. Dewald Brevis chipped in with 45 off 29 while Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten at 44 off 24. 

Later, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj rattled the Indian batting unit as they scalped a total of 7 wickets among themselves. The hosts never got the momentum they needed and lost wickets regularly before getting bundled out eventually. They will now take on Zimbabwe on Thursday. 

Also Read: PAK vs ENG | Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyahome-hero-pos-9Maheika Sharmasuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026team india

RELATED News

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Aakash Chopra Slams Senior Journalist On X For Insulting Team India After Defeat To South Africa

Serie A Shock: Napoli Fan Stabbed by Wife After Heated VAR Argument During Atalanta Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI to Sack Gautam Gambhir if Team India Crashes Out From Super 8 Stages? Big Report Reveals

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Who Was El Tuli? El Mencho’s Possible Successor Shot Dead By Mexican Forces While He Was Trying To Flee

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Registration To Close On February 24; Here’s How To Apply Before Deadline

T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video
T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video
T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video
T20 World Cup 2026- Fans Troll Hardik Pandya After He Was Caught Spending “Personal Time” With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma — Watch Video

QUICK LINKS