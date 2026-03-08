LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy Finish As Joint-Top Wicket-Takers

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy Finish As Joint-Top Wicket-Takers

Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/15 in the final helps him join Varun Chakaravarthy as the joint-highest wicket-taker of T20 World Cup 2026 with 14 wickets. View the full stats.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets. Photo: X
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 8, 2026 23:00:09 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy Finish As Joint-Top Wicket-Takers

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: The curtains have come down on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and while the headlines will rightly belong to India’s historic third title and their successful defense of the trophy, the individual race for the top wicket-taker has ended in a fascinating stalemate. After a grueling tournament, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy have finished as the joint-leading wicket-takers, each claiming 14 scalps.

Heading into the final against New Zealand, Chakaravarthy held a slender lead. However, the biggest stage often brings out the best in Jasprit Bumrah. In a masterclass of death bowling and tactical brilliance, Bumrah dismantled the Kiwi middle order, finishing with extraordinary figures of 4 for 15. His ability to deliver dipping slower balls and pinpoint yorkers under immense pressure allowed him to leapfrog the competition and pull level with his teammate.

Varun Chakaravarthy, meanwhile, provided the perfect tactical foil throughout the campaign. While Bumrah provided the early breakthroughs and late-inning collapses, the “mystery” spinner was Suryakumar Yadav’s go-to man in the middle overs. Even in the final, Chakaravarthy’s dismissal of the dangerous Tim Seifert—who was threatening to take the game away with a rapid fifty—proved to be a turning point. Finishing with 14 wickets, Chakaravarthy has silenced any critics who questioned his place in the squad after a few expensive outings.

Ultimately, the 2026 edition proved that despite the massive scores seen in Ahmedabad, world-class bowling remains the currency of champions. For India, having two bowlers at the summit of the wicket-taking charts was the primary reason they were able to hoist the trophy in front of 100,000 screaming fans. It wasn’t just about the pace of Bumrah or the guile of Chakaravarthy; it was the combined dominance of two very different masters of their craft.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets- Top 10 List 

PLAYER MATCHES OVERS BALLS WKTS Avg RUNS 4-FERS 5-FERS
Jasprit Bumrah 8 28.0 168 14 12.43 174 1 0
Varun Chakaravarthy 9 31.0 186 14 20.50 287 0 0
Shadley van Schalkwyk 4 14.5 89 13 7.77 101 2 0
Blessing Muzarabani 6 23.5 143 13 14.46 188 1 0
Adil Rashid 8 30.4 184 13 19.23 250 0 0
Lungi Ngidi 7 26.0 156 12 15.58 187 1 0
Rachin Ravindra 8 19.0 114 12 12.42 149 1 0
Marco Jansen 6 22.4 136 11 21.55 237 2 0
Maheesh Theekshana 7 27.3 165 11 18.55 204 0 0
Corbin Bosch 7 25.0 150 11 17.36 191 0 0

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 11:00 PM IST
